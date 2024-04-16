Michael Busch ties Chicago Cubs franchsie record

Former North Carolina Tar Heel Michael Busch is finding his ways in Chicago.

After being traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago Cubs this offseason , Busch has found his role with the team. He’s getting the chance to start almost every day at first base and he’s making the most of it.

On Monday night in Arizona, Busch tied a Chicago Cubs franchise record with his home run in the second inning. Busch has now homered in five-straight games which has tied the record for the Cubs.

Check out Busch’s latest home run to give the Cubs a early 1-0 lead in Arizona:

Michael Busch homers AGAIN 🤯 That's FIVE home runs in five straight games!#YouHaveToSeeIt pic.twitter.com/O8GCayKVSc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 16, 2024

Busch tied Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989), Sammy Sosa (1998) and Christopher Morel (2023) as players to homer in five straight games in franchise history.

It’s nice to see Busch get his chance and find a role with his new home. That’s what he struggled with during his time with the Dodgers. Going into Monday’s game, Busch was hitting .327 with five homers and 11 RBI’s on the year. He’s now added to that total with six homers and 12 RBI’s.

