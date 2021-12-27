Miami the latest to withdraw from bowl game

The news with college football in regards to COVID in the last few days has been rough with teams having to withdraw from bowl games and games being cancelled in all.

The Military Appreciation Bowl and Fenway Bowls were both cancelled earlier on Sunday and we can now add another bowl potentially to that list.

Miami (FL), who was supposed to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, is unable to field a team due to COVID protocols. Washington State arrived in El Paso for the game on Sunday. The game is scheduled to be played on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

According to Brett McMurphy, it is unknown if the Sun Bowl will be able to find a replacement for the Hurricanes.

Miami has to withdraw from Sun Bowl because of COVID issues, bowl sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. It’s unknown if Sun Bowl can find a replacement to play Washington State, which arrived in El Paso earlier today — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 27, 2021

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that things slow down in regards to the cancellations.

