Mets, Yankees prospects to share spotlight in new Spring Breakout showcase

Fans of the Mets and Yankees, as well as the other 28 teams, can see the future of the organizations this spring with a brand new showcase that will spotlight the prospects of each major league squad.

The Spring Breakout hopes to change the way the minor leagues are presented. In the past, fans who wanted to see prospects had to either go to the backfields of Spring Training facilities or wait for the one or two at-bats they would receive in Grapefruit and Cactus League games.

“Spring Breakout will provide a new opportunity to showcase the future stars of the game as they continue on their journey to the Major Leagues,” MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said in a release Wednesday. “Our fans will get unique opportunities to meet our best prospects, get autographs and see the next generation of Major Leaguers up close. We are thrilled that Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and all of our Clubs are working closer than ever to grow the game and to shine a brighter light on our future All-Stars.”

From March 14-17, there will be a mix of standalone games as well as traditional doubleheaders with Major League games. The rosters will be a mix of minor leaguers regardless of experience.

If you’re only interested in the Mets and Yankees, here’s when each will play:

Friday, March 15

Nationals @ Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET (part of a traditional doubleheader)

The Mets stocked up on prospects when they traded Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and others at last season’s deadline. Fans will likely get to see star minor leaguers like Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, Jett Williams and many others.

Saturday, March 16

Blue Jays @ Yankees, 4:05 p.m. ET (part of a traditional doubleheader)

The Yankees may not have the prospect stock the Mets have, but they still have some high-profile ones. Outfielder Spencer Jones remains the organization’s top prospect and he’ll look to use his left-handed power to make a name for himself soon enough.

Yankees fans may also see RHP Clayton Beeter, who showed out in last season’s Futures Game on the mound during the Spring Breakout.

Rosters will be officially announced closer to when Spring Breakout starts.



