Mets signing reliever Michael Tonkin to a one-year deal: reports

David Stearns and the rest of the Mets front office continue to bolster their bullpen with another signing on Tuesday evening.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Mets are signing right-hander Michael Tonkin to a Major League deal.

Tonkin, 34, spent last season with the Atlanta Braves where he appeared in 45 games, amassing a 7-3 record and a 4.28 ERA. He struck out 75 batters over 80 innings and pitched to a 1.088 WHIP for the Braves.

The New York Post's Mike Puma reports that the Tonkin contract is a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Prior to last season, Tonkin last pitched in the majors back in 2017 for the Minnesota Twins. He appeared in 16 games that season where he pitched to a 5.14 ERA, but struck out 24 batters over 21 innings. He was released by the Twins after five seasons with the team in November 2017.

He would sign with various teams on minor-league deals between 2017-2023 but would not appear in a major league game. The Braves brought him on in January 2022 where the righty pitched in the minors, finishing with a 5-2 record and a 3.17 ERA. He used that solid season to get called up in 2023 where he revitalized his career and will look to continue his resurgence in Queens with the Mets.



