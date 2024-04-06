Mets @ Reds: How to watch on SNY on April 6, 2024

Mets @ Reds: How to watch on SNY on April 6, 2024

The Mets (2-5) take on the Reds (4-3) at 4:10 p.m. on SNY as they continue a three-game series in Cincinnati.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Brandon Nimmo returns to the Mets lineup as the DH after being out with a hamstring issue on Friday. Nimmo has a career .258/.397/.455 slash line at Great American Ballpark.

Brett Baty has reached base safely in his last six games, going 2-for-4 in Friday night's 3-2 win over the Reds. He is 6-for-22 with three walks, a home run and four RBI this season.

Luis Severino makes his second start of the season. He looks to rebound vs. the Reds after struggling in his debut, allowing six runs (three earned) on 11 hits with six strikeouts in five innings vs. the Brewers

Edwin Diaz recorded his first save of the season on Friday night, which is also his first save since Oct. 4, 2022. Diaz has pitched four innings this season and has not allowed an earned run. He's give up one hit and struck out six.

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Reds online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.