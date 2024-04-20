Mets Notes: Brett Baty update, Tomas Nido's return

As the Mets continue their winning ways, the West Coast trip has not been kind to them.

Brett Baty (hamstring) and Francisco Alvarez (thumb) will continue to miss time as they try and return to the lineup. Ahead of Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about both players and the return of a familiar face.

Brett Baty off the bench?

The young third baseman will miss his third consecutive game after straining his hamstring in the Pirates series.

While Baty has been seen working out on the field before games, including Saturday, the Mets are taking it slow with him.

“Feeling better. He was scheduled to go out there and do some running, move around, take some groundballs, get in the cages," Mendoza said. "Overall he’s doing better, he says. We'll see where we're at for availability, a pinch-hitting scenario, and things like that, but feeling better."

Joey Wendle will start at third for the second straight game.

Francisco Alvarez will be out longer than 10 days

Alvarez was officially placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday after hurting his thumb running the bases in Friday's win.

While tests are still being performed to see the extent of the damage, Mendoza was asked why they placed the young catcher on the IL without knowing what he needs. The first-year skipper was honest.

"We know it's going to be more than 10 days," he said. "We're waiting to gather all of the information."

Omar Narvaez will take the bulk of the starts as Tomas Nido returns to the team to be his back up. Speaking of Nido...

May 25, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (left) and catcher Tomas Nido (right) celebrate on the field after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. / Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Tomas Nido will have chances to step up

Nido was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse once Alvarez was put on the IL. The veteran catcher has been on the Mets for a number of seasons and will now return looking to give the team some stability at the catcher's position.

Mendoza, despite losing Alvarez's dynamic bat, is not worried about the tandem of Narvaez and Nido on his team.

"We talk about depth since Day 1 of spring training. Nido’s a guy that has done it before, so has Narvy," Mendoza said. "They have been pretty successful catchers at this level and here they are getting an opportunity. They’ll have chances to step up, and they will."

In nine games with Syracuse, Nido is hitting .345 with a home run and two RBI. Mendoza said it was important that Nido was getting a run with Triple-A for this very moment.

"It’s good for him to go down there, especially after the tough news not making the team because he is a big league catcher," he said. "But for him to go down and continue to play well, It was important. And now here he is with an opportunity."

Nido will hopefully make it out to Los Angeles in time for Saturday's game, but Narvaez is starting.