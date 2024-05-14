Mets, Edwin Diaz keep confidence despite closer's latest blown save

Monday's 5-4 loss in 10 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies was a missed opportunity for the Mets, who saw Edwin Diaz blow his second save of the season after a two-run ninth.

"It's tough," said Sean Manaea, who allowed one run on four hits while striking out six and walking one in six innings. "Any loss like that is going to be tough for anyone. But at the end of the day, I thought the boys fought really hard. And a couple things didn't happen, but just got to get back out there tomorrow and keep going."

Diaz entered with a 4-2 lead but allowed Bryson Stott's leadoff homer and loaded the bases, including two walks. With two outs and an 0-2 count, Diaz hit Alec Bohm on the hands as he began his swing. The Mets' challenge was unsuccessful.

"That's part of the game," said whose first blown save of the season came in last Sunday's 7-6 loss at the Tampa Bay Rays. "I go out every day and compete (for) this team. I flush it right away. If they give me the ball tomorrow, I will be ready to give the team the chance to win. Those things happen a lot to a lot of pitchers, a lot of players. I stay with my face up and go out and compete every day."

Diaz responded with a save the next day, last Monday's 7-5 win at the St. Louis Cardinals, before getting the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth before the Mets walked off Sunday's 4-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves.

"He's going through it right now," said Carlos Mendoza. "Look, he's one of the better ones in the game -- if not the best one. He'll continue to get big outs for us, and he'll get through it."

Through 16 games, Diaz has allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits (four homers) while striking out 25 and walking six.

"I just have to keep working, like I said," Diaz said. "It's no more excuses, being able to pitch 16, 17 games already. I feel really good. I feel healthy. I feel 100-percent ready. I just have to find the form to perform every day, the way I want to."