Mercedes' Wolff names Formula One return to China 'important moment'

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motor-sport Formula One Team, speaks during a press conference. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Mercedes motor sport chief Toto Wolff (52) has named this week's return of Formula One to China after five years an "important moment" for the sport and the brand.

"As the world's largest automotive market and second-largest economy, China is of crucial importance for the sport's global presence," Wolff told dpa.

The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was last held in 2019 before being scrapped the following four years owing to the coronavirus pandemic and China's strict zero-Covid policy.

The F1 world was very different one last time out on the Shanghai International Circuit which also marked the 1,000th grand prix in the sport.

Mercedes were still totally F1, with Lewis Hamilton winning the race en route to his sixth of seven world titles.

The Briton has a record five victories overall on the course, and Shanghai was also the place where Mercedes got their first sucess since their return as a works team in 2010, from Nico Rosberg in 2012.

Mercedes are not the favourites this time, with Red Bull led by triple world champion Max Verstappen, who is yet to win in China, and Ferrari considered superior.

But Wolff said that racing again in China was additional motivation for the team.

Interest is huge, with all tickets snapped up within an hour when sales started on early January, despite prices of up to $530.

"Formula One offers fans an opportunity to engage with the brand on a more human level and to understand the values and what we stand for," Wolff said, referring to the advertising value of F1 for sales, particularly of electric cars in China.

"This can often be just as important as the product itself when making a purchase decision."

China will see the first weekend including a sprint race this season, with a tweaked format. The sprint result no longer determines the grand prix grid as a qualifying session for the race has been added after the sprint.