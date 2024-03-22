Women’s March Madness live updates: Predictions, schedule, how to watch today’s games

The women's NCAA tournament gets underway Friday with 16 first-round games. Top seeds South Carolina and Texas host their games this afternoon. Other notable matchups today: Angel Reese and LSU also open their March Madness slate at home with a late-afternoon contest, and Cameron Brink and Stanford are one of two night caps tonight.

Women’s March Madness games are airing and streaming across ESPN’s family of channels. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

Women’s March Madness games today

Here's the complete schedule.

NCAA women’s tournament scores

Here’s the full scoreboard for Friday’s first-round games.

How to watch women’s March Madness 2024

ESPN will air the Selection Sunday show. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC carry games in the first and second rounds, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. ESPN will air Final Four games. ABC will air the national championship game.

How to stream Women’s March Madness 2024

ESPN+ will stream games throughout the tournament.

Women’s March Madness predictions

Here’s who USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour picked to win today’s first-round games: South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, Stanford, LSU, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Maryland, Duke, North Carolina and Florida State. Check out all of Nancy Armour’s picks here.

