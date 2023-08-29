Memphis football releases initial depth chart ahead of opener against Bethune-Cookman

Memphis football released its initial depth chart Monday, the first real insight into how position battles from offseason practices have played out.

There were a few spots with obvious starters, like Seth Henigan at quarterback. Then there were a couple of positions that coach Ryan Silverfield talked about last week, such as Makylan Pounders at left tackle and Anthony Landphere at tight end.

Here are our takeaways from the initial depth chart release as the Tigers prepare for Saturday's opener against Bethune-Cookman (6 p.m.).

Running back

Silverfield has talked about his depth at running back throughout the offseason, so it's safe to assume multiple backs will have significant roles. The depth chart release didn't tell us much about the pecking order, as Jevyon Ducker, Blake Watson and Sutton Smith were all listed, with the "or" demarcating that they're all on even ground.

Smith has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff and figures to play a bigger role as a sophomore than he did as a true freshman last season. Ducker rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including 83 yards and two scores in the First Responder Bowl against Utah State. Watson transferred to Memphis after rushing for more than 2,000 yards in his career at Old Dominion.

Brandon Thomas, who suffered a season-ending injury during last season, is back in the fold as well but was not listed on the depth chart.

Secondary

The defensive backfield had as many "or" listings as any position, with only Arkansas transfer Simeon Blair named an outright starter. DJ Bell, Julian Barnett, DeAgo Brumfield and Malik Feaster were all listed with the "or" at cornerback. Greg Rubin and Cameron Smith were listed at the other safety position.

Davion Ross and An'Darius Coffey were both listed at STAR, a hybrid position between linebacker and defensive back.

Wide receiver

Returning players Roc Taylor and Joseph Scates were joined by Toledo transfer Demeer Blankumsee as the starters at wide receiver in the initial depth chart. Missouri transfer Tauskie Dove was behind Taylor, Hutchinson Community College transfer Marcello Bussey was behind Blankumsee and redshirt junior Koby Drake was behind Scates.

All figure to have a shot to play in Saturday's opener, and Silverfield said the pecking order at a number of positions isn't set in stone. The Tigers are losing almost all of their receiving production from last season, and there's been fierce competition for places throughout the offseason.

Defensive line

The Tigers lost production on the interior of the defensive line but brought in a slew of transfers to fill those spots. Josh Ellison was listed as the starter at DT, while true freshman Jarra Anderson was listed alongside Keveion’ta Spears at NT.

Anderson was the only true freshman listed on the two-deep.

Ellison comes from Oklahoma, where he played sparingly across three seasons. He'll get a bigger role from the get-go at Memphis. Derick Hunter Jr. and Hank Pearson were both behind him at DT.

Jaylon Allen was named a team captain on Monday and was listed as the starter at BUCK, while Cormontae Hamilton and William Whitlow Jr. were listed with an "or" at defensive end.

Special teams

The Tigers will have almost a completely new look at every special teams spot in 2023. The depth chart provided some insight into what that will look like, after Silverfield said Monday morning that Reid Bauer would start at punter. He was listed ahead of Tanner Gillis on the two-deep.

Seth Morgan was listed as the starter at kicker ahead of Tristian Vandenberg, but Silverfield said both will get a shot. Vandenberg will handle kickoffs.

Koby Drake was listed as the top punt returner, while Davion Ross was listed as the kick returner.

Offensive line

Pounders was listed as the starter at left tackle ahead of Oklahoma transfer Cullen Montgomery. Both Xavier Hill and Terrance McClain were listed with the "or" at right tackle, indicating that position battle may still be ongoing. Silverfield said last week there several players still competing for that spot.

Jonah Gambill, Jacob Likes and Davion Carter were all listed as starters on the interior of the line.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: See Memphis football depth chart ahead of opener vs. Bethune-Cookman