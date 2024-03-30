Memphis football defensive line coach/co-DC Lou Esposito leaves for Michigan after 3 months

Memphis defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Lou Esposito left the Bluff City to become the defensive line coach at Michigan, less than three months after he was hired at Memphis.

Michigan officially announced the hiring Friday evening.

Esposito joined the Tigers in January after leaving Western Michigan, where he had served as defensive coordinator. He had been tapped to replace Kyle Pope, who left for Georgia Tech.

A Memphis alum, Esposito had been at Western Michigan from 2017 to 2023.

At Michigan, he'll replace Greg Scruggs, who resigned last week. Esposito will work under new coach Sherrone Moore, who was promoted from offensive coordinator after Jim Harbaugh left to become coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earlier this offseason, Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield brought in Reggie Howard (cornerbacks coach) and promoted linebackers coach Jordon Hankins to defensive coordinator. Now, a couple of weeks after spring practices kicked off, Silverfield will have to make another hire.

The Tigers will hold their spring game on April 20 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

