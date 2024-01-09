Memphis football defensive line coach Kyle Pope no longer with program | Source

Memphis football defensive line coach Kyle Pope is no longer with the program, a source confirmed to the Commercial Appeal.

Pope joined Memphis in 2020 and served as defensive line coach throughout his tenure with the Tigers. He was also defensive run game coordinator during the 2023 season. The Jacksonville State alum began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama before joining Liberty as linebackers coach in 2019 and then coming to Memphis.

The Memphis staff has recently undergone a few changes on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Matt Barnes left for Mississippi State after the regular season ended, and linebackers coach Jordon Hankins served as interim defensive coordinator for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers allowed zero rushing yards in the 36-26 win over Iowa State, and Hankins was rewarded with a promotion to full-time defensive coordinator last week.

Now coach Ryan Silverfield has another spot to fill with Pope's departure. He and his staff will be looking for a defensive line coach to replace Pope and a linebackers coach to replace Hankins after his promotion.

Memphis finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and received votes in the final AP poll.

