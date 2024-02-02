Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State: Score prediction for Penny Hardaway's struggling Tigers

Malcolm Dandridge sat down on an orange cooler outside the Memphis basketball locker room Wednesday after the Tigers' latest loss − and, perhaps, their most disheartening in recent memory.

By himself, his head and neck shrouded by a white Gatorade towel, his elbows on his knees with both hands on his head. The scene was befitting of the occasion. The Tigers, two weeks after soaring to No. 12 in the national rankings, had only moments earlier walked off the FedExForum court 74-71 losers to a bad Rice team that was 0-10 this season against opponents from Quadrants 1-3 and just 6-3 versus Quadrant 4 opponents, considered the weakest in major college basketball.

As Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror" − especially poignant under the circumstances − echoed throughout the building, the Tigers (15-6, 4-4 AAC) were forced to reconcile that their losing streak had stretched to four games and their NCAA tournament outlook was suddenly becoming bleak.

A team that, as recently as Jan. 17, was considered by some projectionists as a top-3 seed thanks to an 11-2 run through a nonconference schedule that included wins at Texas A&M and VCU, at home versus Clemson and Virginia and on a neutral court versus Arkansas. That same team − which has regressed substantially along multiple fronts (defense, ball security, basic cohesion) − is in real danger of missing out on a March Madness at-large bid altogether.

"I was never worried about these guys in the nonconference, because they had this look on their faces like they were ready to play," said coach Penny Hardaway. "It's like something has shifted since we got into conference. I can't put my finger on it."

As dreary as things seem for Memphis, there are still 10 games left in the regular season, starting with Wichita State on Saturday (noon, CBS). If there is any hope the Tigers can restore order and make things interesting again (in a good way), these are the things that have to happen.

What Penny Hardaway says must change

On offense: The Tigers have to outgrow their self-centered ways.

"We gotta share the basketball, man," Hardaway said.

Memphis has registered more than 15 assists in a game just four times this season, and only twice since totaling 16 against Missouri way back on Nov. 10. Three AAC teams (SMU, FAU and South Florida) are averaging more than 15 assists per game − meanwhile, Rice is averaging 14.7. The Tigers are ninth in the league at 13.4.

“I mean, we know what to do,” Hardaway said. “(But) when we go into the game, it just turns into a 1-on-1 show. We don’t want 1-on-1. We want to move the basketball. It’s like everybody’s trying to win the game by themselves and not trusting a teammate.”

Making matters worse is the fact that Memphis is turning the ball over 13.7 times a game. Only Tulsa's 13.8 is higher.

On defense: The Tigers must get on the same page. By most accounts, the lack of communication on defense has been startling.

The majority of teams that have otherwise been average or below average offensively are having field days against Memphis. For instance, Rice is shooting 32.9% from the 3-point line this season. On Wednesday, the Owls hit on 47.6% of their deep shots. UAB is scoring 77.8 points per game this season. But the Blazers put up 97 points on the Tigers last week.

“I’m trying my best to go into the games, go into practice talking about the pride we have to have,” Hardaway said. “To have more fun playing defense. That we have to communicate. (But) it just seems like a huge disconnect with this group right now.”

Miscellaneous: Memphis needs to be more open to coaching − from coaches and other players.

Point guard Jahvon Quinerly, on Wednesday, said publicly something that has been bubbling beneath the surface for some time.

"I feel like guys don’t respond well to constructive criticism," he said. "I think that’s one of the biggest issues. Just being able to talk to your teammate when you’re under duress on the floor and not get a reaction from them."

Wichita State scouting report

The Shockers (9-12, 1-7) are tied with Temple for the worst AAC record this season.

Memphis' last win came at Wichita State in blowout fashion. The Tigers scored 112 points at Koch Arena in what was their 10th straight win at the time. Wichita State is 1-4 since then, its lone win a 77-72 decision over SMU. On Wednesday, Paul Mills' team lost at Tulsa.

The Tigers hit a school-record 19 3-pointers against Wichita State on Jan. 14, a feat unlikely to be duplicated Saturday. But the Shockers are still struggling to score points. Which should work in Memphis' favor, although the only time Wichita State has scored more than 77 points since November came against the Tigers.

Memphis basketball score prediction vs. Wichita State

Wichita State 78, Memphis 77: I'll need to see it to believe the Tigers are capable of getting off the schneid.

