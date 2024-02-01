Jahvon Quinerly: Memphis basketball's losing streak on players, not Penny Hardaway

Jahvon Quinerly is blaming Memphis basketball's potentially season-altering four-game losing streak not on coach Penny Hardaway, but on the players on the court.

Memphis' 74-71 loss to Rice on Wednesday was its worst of the season, continuing a losing spiral after the Tigers peaked at No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll just two weeks ago.

Quinerly, the Tigers' point guard, pointed toward several issues plaguing Memphis (15-6, 4-4 AAC).

Defensive shortcomings. Communication breakdowns. A lack of cohesion, in general. Too many distractions off the court (social media, for example).

But, as debate about whether Hardaway has lost the locker room gets louder by the loss, Quinerly spoke up, unequivocally, in defense of his coach.

“There’s no disconnect between us and coach,” he said. “This is on us.”

That level of accountability has been absent since Memphis, which won 10 straight games earlier this season (including three straight against ranked opponents) began its nosedive. Quinerly, a key factor in multiple wins this season, is one of Hardaway’s players who has seen a significant downturn in production in recent weeks. While he is averaging 11.5 points during the losing streak, he also is shooting a pedestrian 35.5% from the field (and only 22.7% from the 3-point line). He has 14 turnovers and just 17 assists in that span.

Others, such as leading scorer David Jones, have struggled as well. Jones committed four turnovers against Rice, bringing his tally in the last four games to 19. Nicholas Jourdain went from averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in the six games preceding the losing streak to 3.0 and 4.0, respectively, over the last four games. Jaykwon Walton shot 69% from beyond the arc in the three games before the rough patch. But, in his past four games, Walton has shot 26.7%.

“This is on the players,” Quinerly said. “This isn’t on P at all. Coach Penny had us prepared the last two weeks and we dropped the ball, the players. So, it’s time we look ourselves in the mirror and take responsibility, because it’s not on coach.”

In a separate postgame interview Wednesday, Hardaway was adamant the issues plaguing the Tigers are not the result of division.

“I have no disconnect with my players. I promise you, it’s not that,” said Hardaway. “If it was, I would honestly say it. (The players) text my phone all the time to tell me to stop taking the blame for the games, but it’s my job to do that.”

As declaratively as Quinerly spoke about who bears responsibility for the skid, he did the same regarding whose shoulders it’s on to get things turned around.

“I think it’s going to come down to us getting tired of this feeling,” Quinerly said. “Us truly coming together as a unit. I know coach takes a lot of heat and a lot of the responsibility. But I gotta take some responsibility for this streak that we’re going on.

“Me being a point guard. Me being as old as I am. Me being one of the most seasoned guys on the team. Kinda not getting through to my teammates. You know, I’ve gotta take some responsibility for what’s going on. It’s not all on coach.”

