Meet the Vegas Golden Knight playoff pups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some cute and cuddly puppies could be a good luck charm for the Vegas Golden Knights who are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. These 10 puppies are showing their support.

According to The Animal Foundation, each pup is named after a VGK playoffs player. Five girls and five boys make up the litter. Although the pups are not available for adoption yet, The Animal Foundation said to keep an eye on its website.

