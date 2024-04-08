Meet The Oklahoman's 2024 All-City high school boys swimming first team

Here are the first-team members of The Oklahoman's 2024 All-City boys swimming squad.

Cameron Sein, Deer Creek

Class: Senior

Event: 50-yard freestyle

The story: A standout sprinter, Sein’s best performance at the Class 6A state meet was in the 50 freestyle, which he finished in 22.01 seconds for fifth place.

Riley Conway, Edmond North

Class: Junior

Event: 100 freestyle

The story: As a sophomore, Conway claimed the Class 6A title in the 50 freestyle (21.09) and was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (47.84). This year, those results were flipped as he won the championship in the 100 (46.51) and placed second in the 50 (20.95).

JD Thumann, Norman

Class: Sophomore

Event: 100 butterfly

The story: One of the nation’s top swimmers in his age group, Thumann now has four Class 6A crowns after claiming championships in the 50 freestyle (20.15) and 100 butterfly (47.86).

Norman's JD Thumann looks up at the leaderboard after winning the Class 6A title in the 100-yard butterfly at the state meet on Feb. 17 in Jenks.

Elias Mendez, Stillwater

Class: Sophomore

Event: 100 backstroke

The story: Mendez placed third in the 100 backstroke (53.51) and fifth in the 200 individual medley after finishing in 1:59.20 at the Class 6A state meet.

Sam Scorpecci, Deer Creek

Class: Junior

Event: 100 breaststroke

The story: Scorpecci placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.71) at the Class 6A state meet, the best performance out of all swimmers from the OKC area. He also competed against a talented field in the 50 freestyle and placed seventh in 22.07.

Jack Starrett, Edmond North

Class: Junior

Event: 200 freestyle

The story: He won the Class 6A title in the 200 freestyle (1:40.28) and placed third in the 100 butterfly (49.89). It was a great follow-up season for Starrett after he won the title in the 100 freestyle (46.44) and was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:40.86) as a sophomore.

Garrett Levendofsky, Edmond North

Class: Junior

Event: 200 individual medley

The story: Another star junior from Edmond North, which placed third at the Class 6A state meet, Levendofsky won the title in the 200 individual medley (1:54.14) and placed second in the 100 freestyle (46.62), losing to teammate Riley Conway by just 0.11 seconds.

Max Spory, Edmond Memorial

Class: Sophomore

Event: 500 freestyle

The story: Spory claimed his first Class 6A championship, winning the 500 freestyle in 4:37.13. It was a close race as Bartlesville senior Cody Lay finished in 4:37.47 for second place.

Coach of the Year: Josh Norman, Carl Albert

The story: Norman led the Carl Albert boys program to its first state title. The Class 5A Titans had three girls championships heading into the season but none on the boys side. After losing to Tulsa Bishop Kelley by just one point at the state meet last year, Carl Albert had extra motivation and cruised to an overpowering season.

