Oklahoma high school football: Deer Creek QB Grady Adamson commits to Georgia Tech

Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson rushed during the high school football game between Deer Creek and Edmond Memorial at Deer Creek High School, Friday, Sept., 1, 2023.

Grady Adamson plans to play football at Georgia Tech.

The Deer Creek junior quarterback announced Saturday his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Adamson chose Georgia Tech over many other offers, including BYU, Tulsa, Syracuse, North Texas and multiple Ivy League programs.

247Sports ranks Adamson as the state’s No. 11 prospect in the class of 2025 and the No. 43 quarterback in his class nationally. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback threw for 2,565 yards and 28 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 63 as a junior. He has led the Antlers to the Class 6A-II state semifinals in back-to-back years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson commits to Georgia Tech