Duke basketball vs. UNC: How much do tickets cost to watch the Blue Devils and Tar Heels?

Duke basketball welcomes UNC to Durham on Saturday evening for a top-10 showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But if you want to watch college basketball’s most intense rivalry from one of the 9,314 seats inside the arena, it’ll cost you. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN), and tickets to get into Cameron Indoor are starting at thousands of dollars.

For the first time since 2012, Duke and UNC meet with at least a share of the ACC regular-season title on the line.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC), who claimed at least a share of the championship with their win against Notre Dame, and ninth-ranked Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4) have been the class of the league throughout the season. Both teams are expected to land a top-four seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

UNC earned a 93-84 win in the first meeting on Feb. 3 in Chapel Hill.

As of Wednesday morning, several websites only have tickets available in the upper level of Cameron. Ticket prices start near $1,099 and the prices reach nearly $5,000.

On Vivid Seats, prices for seats in the upper level start at $1,099, and the highest price is $4,500. On Ticketmaster, the lowest price for a seat is $1,268. The most expensive ticket is $4,334. On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket is $1,144. The most expensive ticket is $4,286.

All prices listed do not include website fees.

