McTominay says injury 'nothing serious'

Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay hopes to be back "soon" after describing his injury as "nothing serious".

The 27-year-old left the field in discomfort after playing just 26 minutes as a second-half substitute in United's 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

However, he suggested on social media on Monday he will make a return sooner than he had feared.

McTominay was Scotland's top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with seven goals and is expected to feature in Steve Clarke's squad for the finals.

"I slipped and fell awkward on my knee, similar to against Chelsea," McTominay wrote on Instagram.

"Nothing serious, just hyperextension, but I was angry and upset that I thought it was worse than it was.

"Hoping to be back on the pitch very soon to help the team as much as I can."