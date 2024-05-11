McIlroy one shot behind after Wells Fargo third round

Rory McIlroy is aiming for his fourth win at the tournament [Getty Images]

Wells Fargo Championship third-round leaderboard

-12 Schauffele (US); -11 McIlroy (NI); -8 Im (Kor); -7 Straka (Ast); -5 Day (Aus)

Selected others: -1 Fleetwood (Eng); +8 Rose (Eng); +12 Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy cut Xander Schauffele's lead at the Wells Fargo Championship to one shot with a superb third round in North Carolina.

The Northern Irishman, a three-time champion at the Quail Hollow tournament, was four shots behind leader Schauffele after the second round.

But McIlroy, a winner at the course in 2010, 2015 and 2021, carded a bogey-free four-under-par 67 in round three to close the gap.

The world number two was two under through the front nine and hit a further two birdies on the back nine.

Schauffele maintained his good form, firing two birdies and an eagle for a one-under 70.

Sungjae Im is four shots behind the American leader on eight under, while Austria's Sepp Straka is a shot further back.

England's Tommy Fleetwood carded an even-par 71 to climb to tied 18th. But compatriots Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick suffered dismal rounds, dropping eight and seven shots respectively to tumble down the leaderboard.

The second men's major of the year, the US PGA Championship, takes place next week in Valhalla.