McIlroy & Lowry win Zurich Classic title in play-off

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrate their Zurich Classic success [Getty Images]

Zurich Classic of New Orleans leaderboard

-25 McIlroy (NI) & Lowry (Ire), Ramey (US) & Trainer (Fra) -24 Brehm (US) & Hubbard (US); -23 Higgo (SA) & Fox (NZ), Stevens (US) & Bargon (Fra), Blair (US) & Fishburn (US), Echavarria (Col) & Greyserman (US)

Leaderboard

Irish pair Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a play-off.

American Ramey and French player Trainer shot a nine-under 63 to set a target of 25 under.

McIlroy and Lowry birdied the final hole to post 68 and force a play-off.

They parred the first play-off hole to win after Trainer missed his par putt.

It's a 25th PGA Tour title for McIlroy and third for former Open champion Lowry.

They started the final round two off the pace and fell five behind before four birdies in five holes around the turn put them in contention.

American duo Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard finished a shot adrift with four players tied on 23 under.