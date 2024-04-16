Advertisement

Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss and reach Champions League semis

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's 3rd goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's 3rd goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, left, gets a red card by referee Istvan Kovacs during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, left, gets a red card by referee Istvan Kovacs during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, center left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe go for a header during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, center left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe go for a header during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe, top, is challenged by Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe, top, is challenged by Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
  • PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's 3rd goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's 3rd goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

PSG took advantage of a first-half red card to Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo to advance 6-4 on aggregate and make its first last-four appearance since 2021.

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha also scored for PSG after Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute for fouling Bradley Barcola to stop a breakaway.

Barcelona had gotten off to a good start and opened the scoring with a goal by Raphinha in the 12th, but the visitors took control with the man advantage and didn't let Barcelona get back into the game.

Mbappé scored his goals in the 61st and 89th minutes.

The Catalan side made it to the knockout stage of Europe's top club competition after two consecutive eliminations in the group stage.

In the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 at home to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

