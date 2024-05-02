Advertisement

May Reliever Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Click to see other May rankings:

Relief pitcher rankings

May

Relievers

Team

April

1

Edwin Diaz

Mets

1

2

Emmanuel Clase

Guardians

2

3

Camilo Doval

Giants

3

4

Jhoan Duran

Twins

7

5

Josh Hader

Astros

4

6

Evan Phillips

Dodgers

5

7

Raisel Iglesias

Braves

6

8

Clay Holmes

Yankees

9

9

David Bednar

Pirates

8

10

Ryan Helsley

Cardinals

13

11

Mason Miller

Athletics

21

12

Jordan Romano

Blue Jays

14

13

Andres Munoz

Mariners

11

14

Kenley Jansen

Red Sox

16

15

Robert Suarez

Padres

20

16

Alexis Diaz

Reds

12

17

Craig Kimbrel

Orioles

15

18

Jason Foley

Tigers

30

19

Adbert Alzolay

Cubs

10

20

James McArthur

Royals

49

21

Paul Sewald

Diamondbacks

18

22

Pete Fairbanks

Rays

17

23

Carlos Estevez

Angels

31

24

Kevin Ginkel

Diamondbacks

28

25

Devin Williams

Brewers

29

26

Kirby Yates

Rangers

114

27

Tanner Scott

Marlins

19

28

David Robertson

Rangers

22

29

Jose Alvarado

Phillies

23

30

Michael Kopech

White Sox

47

31

Jason Adam

Rays

40

32

Trevor Megill

Brewers

25

33

Kyle Finnegan

Nationals

35

34

Joel Payamps

Brewers

32

35

A.J. Puk

Marlins

64 SP

36

Hunter Harvey

Nationals

43

37

Orion Kerkering

Phillies

41

38

Justin Lawrence

Rockies

34

39

Griffin Jax

Twins

22

40

Yennier Cano

Orioles

46

41

Alex Lange

Tigers

36

42

Lucas Erceg

Athletics

66

43

Bryan Abreu

Astros

37

44

Jeff Hoffman

Phillies

63

45

Yimi Garcia

Blue Jays

48

46

Enyel De Los Santos

Padres

69

47

Chris Martin

Red Sox

44

48

Reed Garrett

Mets

381

49

Yuki Matsui

Padres

24

50

Aroldis Chapman

Pirates

45

51

Mark Leiter Jr.

Cubs

88

52

Hector Neris

Cubs

92

53

A.J. Minter

Braves

53

54

Matt Strahm

Phillies

50

55

Ryan Pressly

Astros

42

56

Jose Leclerc

Rangers

27

57

Scott Barlow

Guardians

54

58

JoJo Romero

Cardinals

55

59

Ryne Stanek

Mariners

150

60

Abner Uribe

Brewers

58

61

Brock Stewart

Twins

81

62

Daniel Hudson

Dodgers

87

63

Ryan Walker

Giants

65

64

Michael Grove

Dodgers

74

65

John Brebbia

White Sox

39

66

Adam Ottavino

Mets

98

67

Keegan Akin

Orioles

78

69

John Schreiber

Royals

156

69

Calvin Faucher

Marlins

364

70

Shawn Armstrong

Rays

70

71

Fernando Cruz

Reds

101

72

Ian Hamilton

Yankees

83

73

Gabe Speier

Mariners

105

74

Joe Jimenez

Braves

77

75

Andrew Kittredge

Cardinals

94

76

Hunter Gaddis

Guardians

136

77

Colin Holderman

Pirates

102

78

Gregory Soto

Phillies

57

79

Shelby Miller

Tigers

213

80

John McMillon

Royals

51

Dropping off: Robert Stephenson (No. 26), Matt Brash (No. 33), Will Smith (No. 38), Chad Green (No. 52), Erik Swanson (No. 56), Tyler Kinley (No. 59)

  • Even though his performance has picked up of late, Tanner Scott slides eight spots here. Perhaps no major leaguer is more likely to be traded this summer, and it’s quite possible he’d be a setup man elsewhere. Also, the Marlins should again have a quality alternative once A.J. Puk returns from some shoulder fatigue. I had Puk ranked as the No. 64 SP coming in, but that wasn’t because I liked him nearly as much as a starting pitcher; I was still figuring he’d get saves at some point. Of course, there is a chance that the Marlins will wind up trading both guys in July.

  • Kyle Finnegan has nine saves and a 2.19 ERA, but because of some of the flyballs he’s given up, Statcast credits him with a 5.80 xERA. Hunter Harvey, meanwhile, has been truly impressive for the Nationals, posting a 19/3 K/BB and allowing no homers or barrels in 14 2/3 innings. Dave Martinez was pretty quick to turn to Harvey when Finnegan struggled last year, and there might come a time when he needs to make a switch again. Alas, both are trade candidates, too, or I’d probably have them a little higher in the rankings.