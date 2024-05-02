May Reliever Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Relief pitcher rankings
May
Relievers
Team
April
1
Mets
1
2
Guardians
2
3
Giants
3
4
Jhoan Duran
Twins
7
5
Astros
4
6
Dodgers
5
7
Braves
6
8
Yankees
9
9
Pirates
8
10
Cardinals
13
11
Athletics
21
12
Blue Jays
14
13
Andres Munoz
Mariners
11
14
16
15
Padres
20
16
Alexis Diaz
Reds
12
17
Orioles
15
18
Tigers
30
19
Cubs
10
20
James McArthur
Royals
49
21
Diamondbacks
18
22
17
23
Carlos Estevez
Angels
31
24
Diamondbacks
28
25
Brewers
29
26
114
27
Marlins
19
28
Rangers
22
29
Phillies
23
30
47
31
Rays
40
32
Brewers
25
33
Nationals
35
34
Brewers
32
35
Marlins
64 SP
36
Nationals
43
37
Phillies
41
38
Rockies
34
39
Twins
22
40
Orioles
46
41
Tigers
36
42
Athletics
66
43
Astros
37
44
Phillies
63
45
Yimi Garcia
Blue Jays
48
46
Padres
69
47
Red Sox
44
48
Mets
381
49
Padres
24
50
Pirates
45
51
Cubs
88
52
Cubs
92
53
Braves
53
54
Phillies
50
55
Astros
42
56
Jose Leclerc
Rangers
27
57
Guardians
54
58
Cardinals
55
59
Mariners
150
60
Brewers
58
61
Twins
81
62
Dodgers
87
63
Giants
65
64
Dodgers
74
65
White Sox
39
66
Mets
98
67
Orioles
78
69
Royals
156
69
Marlins
364
70
Rays
70
71
Reds
101
72
Yankees
83
73
Mariners
105
74
Braves
77
75
Cardinals
94
76
Guardians
136
77
Pirates
102
78
Phillies
57
79
Tigers
213
80
Royals
51
Dropping off: Robert Stephenson (No. 26), Matt Brash (No. 33), Will Smith (No. 38), Chad Green (No. 52), Erik Swanson (No. 56), Tyler Kinley (No. 59)
Even though his performance has picked up of late, Tanner Scott slides eight spots here. Perhaps no major leaguer is more likely to be traded this summer, and it’s quite possible he’d be a setup man elsewhere. Also, the Marlins should again have a quality alternative once A.J. Puk returns from some shoulder fatigue. I had Puk ranked as the No. 64 SP coming in, but that wasn’t because I liked him nearly as much as a starting pitcher; I was still figuring he’d get saves at some point. Of course, there is a chance that the Marlins will wind up trading both guys in July.
Kyle Finnegan has nine saves and a 2.19 ERA, but because of some of the flyballs he’s given up, Statcast credits him with a 5.80 xERA. Hunter Harvey, meanwhile, has been truly impressive for the Nationals, posting a 19/3 K/BB and allowing no homers or barrels in 14 2/3 innings. Dave Martinez was pretty quick to turn to Harvey when Finnegan struggled last year, and there might come a time when he needs to make a switch again. Alas, both are trade candidates, too, or I’d probably have them a little higher in the rankings.