May First Baseman and DH Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings
May
First basemen
Team
April
1 DH
1 DH
1
Dodgers
1
2
2
3
4
4
Blue Jays
3
5
Mets
5
6
Guardians
7
7
Reds
11
2 DH
Braves
3 DH
8
Cubs
6
9
13
10
Phillies
17
11
Royals
12
12
Reds
10
13
Cardinals
9
3 DH
2 DH
14
18
15
Orioles
20
16
Brewers
21
17
Tigers
14
18
Royals
25
19
Reds
15
20
Blue Jays
22
21
Rays
16
22
33
23
24
24
Marlins
15 3B
25
Marlins
10 2B
4 DH
J.D. Martinez
Mets
5 DH
26
Yankees
23
27
Ryan O'Hearn
Orioles
35
28
Cubs
23 3B
29
Marlins
26
30
Twins
30
31
White Sox
19
32
Mariners
29
33
Angels
28
34
Cubs
52
5 DH
Orioles
7 DH
35
8
36
Kyle Manzardo
Guardians
38
37
Yankees
31
38
Nationals
6 DH
39
Red Sox
42
40
Angels
58
6 DH
Pirates
8 DH
41
White Sox
57
42
Giants
39
43
Tigers
111 OF
7 DH
Rays
10 DH
44
Angels
32
45
27
46
Rockies
36
47
Rangers
35 3B
48
Pirates
34
49
Mariners
37
50
Twins
41
8 DH
Mets
11 DH
51
Athletics
39 3B
52
Pirates
55
9 DH
Rays
9 DH
54
Guardians
28 C
53
Astros
82
55
Nationals
43
56
Padres
49
57
Athletics
90 3B
58
Red Sox
61
59
Giants
46
60
Athletics
40
Dropping off: Brandon Belt (No. 44), C.J. Cron (No. 45), Bobby Dalbec (No. 47), Gio Urshela (48th), Keston Hiura (No. 50), Joey Votto (No. 51), Cavan Biggio (No. 53), Darick Hall (No. 54)
I have downgraded my expectations for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. some. It genuinely seems like Rogers Centre has turned into a tougher home run park for right-handed hitters since last year’s changes, and it’s been especially problematic for Guerrero, due to his proclivity for line-drive homers. That said, I think he’s a nice buy-low candidate at this point. He’s still hitting the ball very hard; his 106.1 mph average on the top-50 percent of his balls in play is third highest in baseball. He’s striking out more than usual, but not alarmingly so. His groundball rate has also come down some in recent days. Things should get a whole lot better.
After previously trying him at second base, in center field and at third base, the Brewers decided to make Tyler Black a first baseman this season, playing him there in 18 of his 19 starts in the field before calling him up for the first time Tuesday. One imagines he’ll take over as their first baseman against righties, with Rhys Hoskins DHing most of the time. Black is a strong prospect anyway, but what makes him really interesting for fantasy purposes is his stolen base ability; he was 55-for-67 in 123 minor league games last year. He’s not at all likely to run like that in the majors, but the all-around game makes him a nice option in mixed leagues, even though he’ll probably sit versus lefties initially.
The Guardians probably should have just gone with Kyle Manzardo initially, but it’s extremely obvious that he belongs in the majors now after going 15-for-38 with six homers in his last 10 games for Triple-A Columbus. I expect that Manzardo will be a fringy mixed-league option when he gets the call, but that’s more than can be said the team’s alternatives in the DH spot. He’ll also be a defensive upgrade at first base, with Josh Naylor typically serving as the DH.