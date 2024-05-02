Advertisement

May First Baseman and DH Rankings

NBC Sports
·4 min read

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

May

First basemen

Team

April

1 DH

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

1 DH

1

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers

1

2

Matt Olson

Braves

2

3

Bryce Harper

Phillies

4

4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

3

5

Pete Alonso

Mets

5

6

Josh Naylor

Guardians

7

7

Spencer Steer

Reds

11

2 DH

Marcell Ozuna

Braves

3 DH

8

Cody Bellinger

Cubs

6

9

Christian Walker

Diamondbacks

13

10

Alec Bohm

Phillies

17

11

Vinnie Pasquantino

Royals

12

12

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Reds

10

13

Paul Goldschmidt

Cardinals

9

3 DH

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

2 DH

14

Isaac Paredes

Rays

18

15

Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles

20

16

Rhys Hoskins

Brewers

21

17

Spencer Torkelson

Tigers

14

18

Salvador Perez

Royals

25

19

Jeimer Candelario

Reds

15

20

Justin Turner

Blue Jays

22

21

Yandy Diaz

Rays

16

22

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

33

23

Nathaniel Lowe

Rangers

24

24

Jake Burger

Marlins

15 3B

25

Luis Arraez

Marlins

10 2B

4 DH

J.D. Martinez

Mets

5 DH

26

Anthony Rizzo

Yankees

23

27

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

35

28

Michael Busch

Cubs

23 3B

29

Josh Bell

Marlins

26

30

Alex Kirilloff

Twins

30

31

Andrew Vaughn

White Sox

19

32

Ty France

Mariners

29

33

Brandon Drury

Angels

28

34

Matt Mervis

Cubs

52

5 DH

Heston Kjerstad

Orioles

7 DH

35

Triston Casas

Red Sox

8

36

Kyle Manzardo

Guardians

38

37

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

31

38

Joey Meneses

Nationals

6 DH

39

Garrett Cooper

Red Sox

42

40

Miguel Sano

Angels

58

6 DH

Andrew McCutchen

Pirates

8 DH

41

Gavin Sheets

White Sox

57

42

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Giants

39

43

Mark Canha

Tigers

111 OF

7 DH

Jonathan Aranda

Rays

10 DH

44

Nolan Schanuel

Angels

32

45

Jose Abreu

Astros

27

46

Elehuris Montero

Rockies

36

47

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

35 3B

48

Rowdy Tellez

Pirates

34

49

Luke Raley

Mariners

37

50

Carlos Santana

Twins

41

8 DH

Mark Vientos

Mets

11 DH

51

J.D. Davis

Athletics

39 3B

52

Connor Joe

Pirates

55

9 DH

Harold Ramirez

Rays

9 DH

54

David Fry

Guardians

28 C

53

Jon Singleton

Astros

82

55

Joey Gallo

Nationals

43

56

Donovan Solano

Padres

49

57

Tyler Nevin

Athletics

90 3B

58

Dominic Smith

Red Sox

61

59

Wilmer Flores

Giants

46

60

Ryan Noda

Athletics

40

Dropping off: Brandon Belt (No. 44), C.J. Cron (No. 45), Bobby Dalbec (No. 47), Gio Urshela (48th), Keston Hiura (No. 50), Joey Votto (No. 51), Cavan Biggio (No. 53), Darick Hall (No. 54)

  • I have downgraded my expectations for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. some. It genuinely seems like Rogers Centre has turned into a tougher home run park for right-handed hitters since last year’s changes, and it’s been especially problematic for Guerrero, due to his proclivity for line-drive homers. That said, I think he’s a nice buy-low candidate at this point. He’s still hitting the ball very hard; his 106.1 mph average on the top-50 percent of his balls in play is third highest in baseball. He’s striking out more than usual, but not alarmingly so. His groundball rate has also come down some in recent days. Things should get a whole lot better.

  • After previously trying him at second base, in center field and at third base, the Brewers decided to make Tyler Black a first baseman this season, playing him there in 18 of his 19 starts in the field before calling him up for the first time Tuesday. One imagines he’ll take over as their first baseman against righties, with Rhys Hoskins DHing most of the time. Black is a strong prospect anyway, but what makes him really interesting for fantasy purposes is his stolen base ability; he was 55-for-67 in 123 minor league games last year. He’s not at all likely to run like that in the majors, but the all-around game makes him a nice option in mixed leagues, even though he’ll probably sit versus lefties initially.

  • The Guardians probably should have just gone with Kyle Manzardo initially, but it’s extremely obvious that he belongs in the majors now after going 15-for-38 with six homers in his last 10 games for Triple-A Columbus. I expect that Manzardo will be a fringy mixed-league option when he gets the call, but that’s more than can be said the team’s alternatives in the DH spot. He’ll also be a defensive upgrade at first base, with Josh Naylor typically serving as the DH.