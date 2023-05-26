Matthew Stafford loves the energy the rookies have brought to Rams’ practices

The Los Angeles Rams have an assortment of first-year players on the current roster to surround the veterans still with the organization. With the Rams wrapping up their first week of OTAs, Matthew Stafford shared with D’Marco Farr and J.B. Long that he loves the energy that the rookies are bringing to the team thus far.

“It’s fun. They bring a lot of energy to practice, to the locker room, to meeting rooms,” Stafford said. “I feel like I’m getting to teach a bunch, which is a good time as a quarterback.

After moving on from a handful of veterans on both sides of the ball this offseason, the Rams made 14 selections during the 2023 NFL draft. And after the draft concluded, the Rams proceeded to sign 26 undrafted rookies to the roster.

Aside from Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Aaron Donald, the Rams don’t currently have many veterans on the roster. With Los Angeles looking toward the future, the franchise is looking to take a more youthful approach to the roster in hopes to find long-term building blocks at multiple positions.

Considering that Sean McVay is still at the helm, the Rams naturally possess a ton of energy on and off of the field. But with an influx of rookies joining the roster, the Rams could even be more rejuvenated in the energy department entering the 2023 campaign.

