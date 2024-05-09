Advertisement

Matthew Berry's early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my early 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

2

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

3

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

4

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

5

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

6

C.J Stroud

QB

HOU

7

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

8

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

9

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

10

Jordan Love

QB

GB

11

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

12

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

13

Jayden Daniels

QB

WSH

14

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAX

15

Kirk Cousins

QB

ATL

16

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

17

Jared Goff

QB

DET

18

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

19

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

20

Aaron Rodgers

QB

NYJ

21

Deshaun Watson

QB

CLE

22

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

23

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

24

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

25

Geno Smith

QB

SEA

26

Will Levis

QB

TEN

27

Drake Maye

QB

NE

28

Derek Carr

QB

NO

29

Daniel Jones

QB

NYG

30

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

RB Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

2

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

3

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

5

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

6

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

7

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

8

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

9

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAX

10

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

11

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

12

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

13

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

14

Rachaad White

RB

TB

15

James Cook

RB

BUF

16

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

17

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

18

Aaron Jones

RB

MIN

19

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

20

James Conner

RB

ARI

21

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WSH

22

David Montgomery

RB

DET

23

Zamir White

RB

LV

24

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

25

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

26

Najee Harris

RB

PIT

27

Javonte Williams

RB

DEN

28

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

29

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

30

Jonathan Brooks

RB

CAR

31

Raheem Mostert

RB

MIA

32

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

33

Austin Ekeler

RB

WSH

34

Devin Singletary

RB

NYG

35

Nick Chubb

RB

CLE

36

Gus Edwards

RB

LAC

37

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

38

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

DAL

39

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

40

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

41

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

42

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

43

Ty Chandler

RB

MIN

44

Rico Dowdle

RB

DAL

45

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

46

Antonio Gibson

RB

NE

47

Khalil Herbert

RB

CHI

48

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

49

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

50

J.K. Dobbins

RB

LAC

51

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

52

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

53

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

54

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

55

Ray Davis

RB

BUF

56

Keaton Mitchell

RB

BAL

57

Dameon Pierce

RB

HOU

58

Kimani Vidal

RB

LAC

59

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

60

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

WR Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

3

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

6

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

7

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

8

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

9

Drake London

WR

ATL

10

Chris Olave

WR

NO

11

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

12

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

13

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

14

Davante Adams

WR

LV

15

Mike Evans

WR

TB

16

DJ Moore

WR

CHI

17

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

18

Stefon Diggs

WR

BUF

19

Deebo Samuel

WR

SF

20

DK Metcalf

WR

SEA

21

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

22

DeVonta Smith

WR

PHI

23

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

24

Cooper Kupp

WR

LAR

25

Keenan Allen

WR

CHI

26

Tank Dell

WR

HOU

27

Christian Kirk

WR

JAX

28

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

29

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

30

Amari Cooper

WR

CLE

31

George Pickens

WR

PIT

32

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

33

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

34

Terry McLaurin

WR

WSH

35

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

TEN

36

Diontae Johnson

WR

CAR

37

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

38

Marquise Brown

WR

KC

39

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

40

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

41

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

42

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

43

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

44

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

45

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAX

46

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

47

Christian Watson

WR

GB

48

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

49

Curtis Samuel

WR

BUF

50

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

51

Tyler Lockett

WR

SEA

52

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

53

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

54

Mike Williams

WR

NYJ

55

Josh Palmer

WR

LAC

56

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

57

Gabe Davis

WR

JAX

58

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

59

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

60

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

TE Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

2

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

3

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

4

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

5

Evan Engram

TE

JAX

6

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

7

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

8

George Kittle

TE

SF

9

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

10

David Njoku

TE

CLE

11

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

12

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

13

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

14

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

15

Cole Kmet

TE

CHI

16

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

17

Juwan Johnson

TE

NO

18

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

19

Cade Otton

TE

TB

20

Noah Fant

TE

SEA

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

TEN

22

Ben Sinnott

TE

WSH

23

Tyler Conklin

TE

NYJ

24

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

25

Luke Musgrave

TE

GB

26

Isaiah Likely

TE

BAL

27

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

28

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

29

Greg Dulcich

TE

DEN

30

Jelani Woods

TE

IND