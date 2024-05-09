Matthew Berry's early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my early 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Josh Allen QB BUF 2 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 3 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 5 Anthony Richardson QB IND 6 C.J Stroud QB HOU 7 Joe Burrow QB CIN 8 Kyler Murray QB ARI 9 Dak Prescott QB DAL 10 Jordan Love QB GB 11 Caleb Williams QB CHI 12 Brock Purdy QB SF 13 Jayden Daniels QB WSH 14 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 15 Kirk Cousins QB ATL 16 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA 17 Jared Goff QB DET 18 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 19 Justin Herbert QB LAC 20 Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ 21 Deshaun Watson QB CLE 22 Baker Mayfield QB TB 23 Bryce Young QB CAR 24 J.J. McCarthy QB MIN 25 Geno Smith QB SEA 26 Will Levis QB TEN 27 Drake Maye QB NE 28 Derek Carr QB NO 29 Daniel Jones QB NYG 30 Bo Nix QB DEN

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate post 2024 NFL Draft

RB Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 2 Breece Hall RB NYJ 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 5 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 6 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 7 Kyren Williams RB LAR 8 Josh Jacobs RB GB 9 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 10 De'Von Achane RB MIA 11 Derrick Henry RB BAL 12 Joe Mixon RB HOU 13 Isiah Pacheco RB KC 14 Rachaad White RB TB 15 James Cook RB BUF 16 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA 17 Alvin Kamara RB NO 18 Aaron Jones RB MIN 19 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 20 James Conner RB ARI 21 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WSH 22 David Montgomery RB DET 23 Zamir White RB LV 24 D'Andre Swift RB CHI 25 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 26 Najee Harris RB PIT 27 Javonte Williams RB DEN 28 Tony Pollard RB TEN 29 Zack Moss RB CIN 30 Jonathan Brooks RB CAR 31 Raheem Mostert RB MIA 32 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 33 Austin Ekeler RB WSH 34 Devin Singletary RB NYG 35 Nick Chubb RB CLE 36 Gus Edwards RB LAC 37 Chase Brown RB CIN 38 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL 39 Trey Benson RB ARI 40 Blake Corum RB LAR 41 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 42 Jerome Ford RB CLE 43 Ty Chandler RB MIN 44 Rico Dowdle RB DAL 45 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 46 Antonio Gibson RB NE 47 Khalil Herbert RB CHI 48 Kendre Miller RB NO 49 Tyler Allgeier RB ATL 50 J.K. Dobbins RB LAC 51 Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN 52 Jaylen Wright RB MIA 53 Roschon Johnson RB CHI 54 MarShawn Lloyd RB GB 55 Ray Davis RB BUF 56 Keaton Mitchell RB BAL 57 Dameon Pierce RB HOU 58 Kimani Vidal RB LAC 59 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG 60 Bucky Irving RB TB

RELATED: Bold fantasy predictions for 2024 NFL Draft class

WR Rankings

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 2 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 4 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 6 Puka Nacua WR LAR 7 A.J. Brown WR PHI 8 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 9 Drake London WR ATL 10 Chris Olave WR NO 11 Nico Collins WR HOU 12 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 13 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 14 Davante Adams WR LV 15 Mike Evans WR TB 16 DJ Moore WR CHI 17 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND 18 Stefon Diggs WR BUF 19 Deebo Samuel WR SF 20 DK Metcalf WR SEA 21 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 22 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 23 Malik Nabers WR NYG 24 Cooper Kupp WR LAR 25 Keenan Allen WR CHI 26 Tank Dell WR HOU 27 Christian Kirk WR JAX 28 Zay Flowers WR BAL 29 Tee Higgins WR CIN 30 Amari Cooper WR CLE 31 George Pickens WR PIT 32 Rashee Rice WR KC 33 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 34 Terry McLaurin WR WSH 35 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN 36 Diontae Johnson WR CAR 37 Jayden Reed WR GB 38 Marquise Brown WR KC 39 Jordan Addison WR MIN 40 Chris Godwin WR TB 41 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 42 Rome Odunze WR CHI 43 Xavier Worthy WR KC 44 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 45 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 46 Keon Coleman WR BUF 47 Christian Watson WR GB 48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 49 Curtis Samuel WR BUF 50 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 51 Tyler Lockett WR SEA 52 Jakobi Meyers WR LV 53 Jameson Williams WR DET 54 Mike Williams WR NYJ 55 Josh Palmer WR LAC 56 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 57 Gabe Davis WR JAX 58 Rashid Shaheed WR NO 59 Romeo Doubs WR GB 60 Darnell Mooney WR ATL

TE Rankings