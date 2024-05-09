Matthew Berry's early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my early 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.
These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
2
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
3
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
4
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
5
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
6
C.J Stroud
QB
HOU
7
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
8
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
9
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
10
Jordan Love
QB
GB
11
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
12
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
13
Jayden Daniels
QB
WSH
14
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAX
15
Kirk Cousins
QB
ATL
16
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
17
Jared Goff
QB
DET
18
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
19
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
20
Aaron Rodgers
QB
NYJ
21
Deshaun Watson
QB
CLE
22
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
23
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
24
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
25
Geno Smith
QB
SEA
26
Will Levis
QB
TEN
27
Drake Maye
QB
NE
28
Derek Carr
QB
NO
29
Daniel Jones
QB
NYG
30
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
RB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
2
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
3
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
5
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
6
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
7
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
8
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
9
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAX
10
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
11
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
12
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
13
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
14
Rachaad White
RB
TB
15
James Cook
RB
BUF
16
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
17
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
18
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
19
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
20
James Conner
RB
ARI
21
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WSH
22
David Montgomery
RB
DET
23
Zamir White
RB
LV
24
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
25
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
26
Najee Harris
RB
PIT
27
Javonte Williams
RB
DEN
28
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
29
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
30
Jonathan Brooks
RB
CAR
31
Raheem Mostert
RB
MIA
32
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
33
Austin Ekeler
RB
WSH
34
Devin Singletary
RB
NYG
35
Nick Chubb
RB
CLE
36
Gus Edwards
RB
LAC
37
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
38
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
DAL
39
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
40
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
41
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
42
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
43
Ty Chandler
RB
MIN
44
Rico Dowdle
RB
DAL
45
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
46
Antonio Gibson
RB
NE
47
Khalil Herbert
RB
CHI
48
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
49
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
50
J.K. Dobbins
RB
LAC
51
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
52
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
53
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
54
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
55
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
56
Keaton Mitchell
RB
BAL
57
Dameon Pierce
RB
HOU
58
Kimani Vidal
RB
LAC
59
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
60
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
WR Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
2
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
4
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
6
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
7
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
8
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
9
Drake London
WR
ATL
10
Chris Olave
WR
NO
11
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
12
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
13
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
14
Davante Adams
WR
LV
15
Mike Evans
WR
TB
16
DJ Moore
WR
CHI
17
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
18
Stefon Diggs
WR
BUF
19
Deebo Samuel
WR
SF
20
DK Metcalf
WR
SEA
21
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
22
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
23
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
24
Cooper Kupp
WR
LAR
25
Keenan Allen
WR
CHI
26
Tank Dell
WR
HOU
27
Christian Kirk
WR
JAX
28
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
29
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
30
Amari Cooper
WR
CLE
31
George Pickens
WR
PIT
32
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
33
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
34
Terry McLaurin
WR
WSH
35
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
TEN
36
Diontae Johnson
WR
CAR
37
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
38
Marquise Brown
WR
KC
39
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
40
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
41
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
42
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
43
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
44
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
45
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAX
46
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
47
Christian Watson
WR
GB
48
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
49
Curtis Samuel
WR
BUF
50
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
51
Tyler Lockett
WR
SEA
52
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
53
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
54
Mike Williams
WR
NYJ
55
Josh Palmer
WR
LAC
56
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
57
Gabe Davis
WR
JAX
58
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
59
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
60
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
TE Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
2
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
3
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
4
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
5
Evan Engram
TE
JAX
6
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
8
George Kittle
TE
SF
9
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
10
David Njoku
TE
CLE
11
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
12
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
13
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
14
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
15
Cole Kmet
TE
CHI
16
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
17
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
18
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
19
Cade Otton
TE
TB
20
Noah Fant
TE
SEA
21
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
TEN
22
Ben Sinnott
TE
WSH
23
Tyler Conklin
TE
NYJ
24
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
25
Luke Musgrave
TE
GB
26
Isaiah Likely
TE
BAL
27
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
28
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
29
Greg Dulcich
TE
DEN
30
Jelani Woods
TE
IND