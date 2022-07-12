Matt Ryan hits game-winner, suffers injury in wild Celtics-Bucks ending

Watch: Celtics' Matt Ryan hits crazy game-winning three vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Anything can happen at the NBA Summer League, and we mean anything.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks proved as much Monday night with a highly-entertaining game that included some monster dunks, several late lead changes and a wild finish.

With Boston trailing by one point and just 6.3 seconds remaining, Matt Ryan raced down the court and heaved a 3-pointer that went in off the glass to give the Celtics a dramatic 111-109 win at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Adding to the craziness was that Ryan appeared to sprain his ankle on the play, leaving him writhing on the court in pain after he hit the game-winner.

Ryan walked off the court under his own power, though, and had plenty to feel good about after scoring a team-high 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting (6 of 11 from 3-point range). Ryan's heroics also caught the attention of Celtics forward Grant Williams, who was sitting courtside for the action.

Bucks : Celebrating getting the lead! Matt Ryan : Watch this

Ryan once again will battle for a roster spot after signing a two-way contract with the Celtics in February. But the 25-year-old is just happy to be on a basketball court considering where he was at this point last year.

He got choked up a bit while reflecting on the fact that a year ago he was driving for Door Dash and know heâ€™s on a Celtics roster



He got choked up a bit while reflecting on the fact that a year ago he was driving for Door Dash and know heâ€™s on a Celtics roster

"It's pretty emotional, it's been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half," Ryan told reporters after the game, via NBC10's Kwani Lunis.

"I don't know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving Door Dash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special. It's special."

The Summer League Celtics will be back in action Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.