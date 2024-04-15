Masters Winner Scottie Scheffler Matched His Rolex to His Green Jacket

Photographs: Getty Images, Rolex; Collage: Gabe Conte

If you’re having a tough time securing your dream watch, you could always try becoming the best in the world at something. Scottie Scheffler, ranked number-one golfer on Earth, is a Rolex testimonee—which means he has access to just about any Rollie he pleases.

This past weekend, the 27-year-old New Jersey native won the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, donning the iconic green jacket for the second time. And poking out from beneath the sleeve of said blazer was a most excellent watch: the Rolex Submariner Date ‘Hulk,’ reference 116610LV with green bezel and green sunray dial. (Matching your watch to your jacket is a pro move; matching your ‘Hulk’ to your green jacket is a flex that only true pros can pull off.)

Measuring 40mm in stainless steel, the ‘Hulk’ differs from the earlier ‘Kermit’ model—released as a special 50th-anniversary Submariner Date in 2003—in that both its bezel and dial are green. Additionally, it uses the brand’s ‘Super’ case, which boasts thicker lugs and crown guards. In late 2020, Rolex discontinued the ‘Hulk’ (and other 40mm Submariners) and introduced a collection of 41mm models—the first in the history of the collection. These new Subs included a green-bezel, black-dial version referred to by fans as the ‘Starbucks,’ which is still in the Rolex catalog.

So why didn’t Scheffler wear the newer ‘Starbucks’ model? Anyone’s guess, but maybe the guy simply wanted to go fully green: green jacket, green dial, green bezel. To be sure, the ‘Hulk’ is still, despite its discontinuation, an excellent watch. Its bezel, much like on the current catalog models, is Cerachrom, and its power plant, the Rolex Calibre 3135, is a chronometer-certified, automatic, in-house movement with 48 hours of power reserve. It boasts the ‘maxi’ dial first seen on the ‘Kermit’ in 2003, with enlarged indices and hands, which go well with the bulkier case proportions. All in all, it’s still a watch that feels distinctly contemporary.

Following the 2020 updates to the Submariner family, it was only mildly surprising that the Crown declined to revamp the lineup for the Sub’s 60th birthday in 2023. For now, the ‘Starbucks’ is the ranking green-tinged steel model in the contemporary Submariner family. Boasting a date function and retailing for $10,800, it’s a bit more subtle than the slightly older ‘Hulk.’ Though, to be fair, when you’re lifting the trophy at the world’s most prestigious golf tournament, perhaps subtly is of little concern.

