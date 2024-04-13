Masters weather: What's the forecast for Saturday's third round at Augusta?

Wind has impacted the 2024 Masters and the weather could continue to affect golfers in the third round on Saturday.

Thursday's opening round was delayed due to a weather advisory in the area. Bryson DeChambeau finished the day in the lead with a score of 7 under and Jason Day was a hot topic on X, formerly Twitter, for his MC Hammer pants that blew in the wind.

DeChambeau is still tied for the lead after play Friday, which was another windy day at Augusta. He enters the weekend knotted with Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa at 6 under.

The weather can greatly affect play. Wet conditions make the greens soft resulting in lower scores while dryness can make the greens tight, leading to smoother surfaces for the ball to roll more quickly.

How will the weather affect the third round of the Masters?

Here's the latest forecast for Saturday at Augusta:

Masters weather forecast: Saturday at Augusta

Saturday's weather forecast is projected to be sunny with a high of 76 degrees, according to AccuWeather. The site says it will be "a great day for golf."

There is zero percent chance of precipitation after a few days with the threat of rain.

The wind will also be tamer with a speed of nine miles per hour from the west.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters weather Saturday: Augusta forecast for third round