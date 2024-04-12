What are the Masters cut rules and how many players make it? What to know for 2024

The cut line is approaching at the 2024 Masters Tournament, which resumed Friday at Augusta National Golf Club with improved weather conditions after the first round was halted due to darkness Thursday night.

Golfers who began play in the morning in Thursday's opening round will tee off later in the day on Friday, while the players with later tee times to start the tournament will get an earlier start in Round 2.

AccuWeather is forecasting mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions Friday, with virtually zero chance of rain and a high of around 73 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 15 mph, with gusts up to 32 mph in the morning. Sunny and breezy conditions will continue into the evening, according to AccuWeather.

By the end of Friday, the field of 89 golfers will be trimmed by nearly half as we approach the cut. Here's what to know about the Masters cut rules and what the cut line could be this year.

Masters cut rules

To make the cut after the first 36 holes of the Masters, a player must be in the top 50 places on the leaderboard, including ties.

Previously, anyone within 10 strokes of the lead also made the cut, but that rule was scrapped for the 2020 Masters.

Masters 2024 cut line

After the first day of play, the cut was projected at 1 over, according to Golfweek, a number that could be on the move throughout Friday's action.

