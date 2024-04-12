The Masters 2024 live updates: When Tiger Woods tees off, plus other tee times and odds

The 2024 Masters continues Friday with the completion of Round 1 followed by Round 2.

Tiger Woods tees off early in the morning as he was among the golfers still on the Augusta National course when the first round was halted due to darkness. Woods was at one under par through 13 holes when play was suspended. Nicolai Højgaard (5 under through 15 holes), Max Homa (4 under through 13) and Tyrrell Hatton (3 under through 14) are near the top of the leaderboard as their first rounds resume at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Bryson DeChambeau enters Round 2 as the leader (7 under), one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler. Defending champ Jon Rahm is one over par.

MORE: Masters leaderboard

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest on live updates, Tiger Woods’ status, the leaderboard, highlights and more throughout the day. Follow along.

Masters Round 2 start time

The second round of the Masters starts at 8 a.m. ET on Friday when Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk and Grayson Murray tee off.

What time does Tiger Woods tee off at the Masters?

Tiger Woods is set to tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET to finish Round 1, which was suspended due to darkness at Augusta National. Woods’ Round 2 is slated to start at 10:18 a.m. ET.

Masters tee times for Round 2

Here is every tee time and pairing for Round 2 of the Masters.

Masters live TV coverage

TV channels: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, Fubo, ESPN+

For those with a cable subscription, daily TV coverage of the 2024 Masters tournament will be available on ESPN, CBS and CBS Sports. CBS Sports Network will carry "On the Range" to set the table for the day.

The Masters live stream

For cord-cutters, select focuses of the Masters will be available on Paramount+ and ESPN+ over the four-day event. Cord-cutters can also turn to Fubo, which carries CBS and ESPN.

Masters 2024 TV schedule

You can check out the complete Masters over-the-air television schedule for all four rounds here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters 2024 live updates: Tee times, odds, leaderboard, and more