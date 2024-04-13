Masters betting: Scottie Scheffler leads by just one but is a huge favorite entering the final round

Scottie Scheffler birdied No. 18 on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s Scottie Scheffler’s Masters to lose on Sunday.

The 2022 Masters champion and runaway pre-tournament favorite has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa heading into the final round of the 2024 tournament and is at better-than-even money to win his second green jacket. Scheffler has odds of -120 at BetMGM after he birdied 18 to shoot a 71 on Saturday.

Scheffler was in the penultimate group of the day on Saturday and had an up-and-down round. But he steadied himself after a double-bogey on No. 10 and a bogey on No. 11 to go 3-under over the final six holes. Scheffler eagled the par-5 13th and bounced back with the birdie to close out his round following a bogey on No. 17.

Reigning world no. 1 players to lead after 54 holes at #TheMasters



1991 Ian Woosnam - W

1996 Greg Norman - 2nd

2001 Tiger Woods - W

2002 Tiger Woods - W

2020 Dustin Johnson - W

2022 Scottie Scheffler - W

2024 Scottie Scheffler - ? — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 13, 2024

Morikawa shot 3-under 69 on Saturday as he moved from three shots off the lead to just one back. Morikawa birdied his first three holes of the day before closing the round with 10 consecutive pars.

Morikawa is the No. 2 favorite to win the tournament at +350 and ahead of Max Homa at +750 and Ludvig Aberg at +850.

Homa and Aberg will be in the next-to-last group on Sunday ahead of Scheffler and Morikawa. Homa shot a 73 with 17 pars and one bogey on Saturday, while Aberg was 6-under through 13 holes before back-to-back bogeys on No. 14 and No. 15 to drop to 4-under at the end of the day.

Second round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau shot a 75 following a rough back nine. DeChambeau chunked a wedge into the water on No. 15 that led to a double bogey and then three-putted No. 16 for a bogey. Things could have been worse, however. After hitting his drive into the trees on the right on No. 18, DeChambeau punched out and then holed his wedge into the green for a closing birdie.

That shot was a huge swing in the betting odds. It dropped DeChambeau’s odds to win the tournament from +4000 to +2000.

Xander Schauffele at +3000 is the only other player with realistic odds of winning the tournament. Schauffele is five shots back of Scheffler after a bogey-free 2-under round of 70 on Saturday.

Masters odds entering Round 4