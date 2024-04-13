Masters 2024: Tiger Woods posts worst round in major at Augusta National in round three

Tiger Woods has only scored 80 or more on three occasions at a major [Getty Images]

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods recorded his worst round in a major with a 10-over 82 dropping him to 11 over on day three at Augusta National.

Woods, 48, started Saturday's third round on one over, having made a record 24th consecutive cut.

He said after round two that "anyone who makes the weekend has a chance".

However, he struggled to find fairways - hitting only five of 14 - and that led to only the third time he had scored 80 or over at a major.

Successive double bogeys on seven and eight did the most damage, with Woods adding six more bogeys on the back half.

Woods had barely played coming into the Masters as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion has limited his schedule following the life-threatening crash which led to a number of operations, including on his legs and ankle.

Given his lack of competitive action, even making the weekend on one of the most punishing courses in the sport was a credible achievement.

After completing his second round on Friday, a drained-looking Woods said he needed "food and caffeine" to aid his recovery.

However, the long-time former world number one looked increasing short of energy on Saturday as he tumbled down the leaderboard.