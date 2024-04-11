Advertisement
2024 Masters first round live updates: Rain has cleared and play has begun

Yahoo Sports Staff
7
The 88th Masters is here, where Jon Rahm is trying to go back-to-back, Tiger Woods is trying to get back and Rory McIlroy is trying to win his first green jacket — and first major victory of any kind in a decade.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, is the favorite to win a second green jacket from a field that includes a host of LIV golfers.

Rain delayed the start of Round 1 to 10:30 a.m., and now play is underway. The good news for the Masters is the weather is expected to remain clear through the weekend.

Stick here for live updates throughout the first round.

  • Jay Hart

    The 88th Masters is underway. Skies are still cloudy in Augusta, but the forecast calls for things to clear up by noon.

  • Jay Hart

    Round 1 to begin at 10:30 a.m.

    The latest update from Augusta National: "The first round will begin at 10:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee."

  • Jay Hart

    Early break for Tiger Woods

    Heavy rain and wind were expected to pummel Augusta, Georgia, overnight. That did not happen, and that is good news for Tiger Woods.

    A lengthy delay to start Round 1 would have certainly meant Tiger (who is in the fourth-to-last group to tee off today) would not have gotten in all 18 holes. That would have meant finishing Round 1 early on Friday, then (because he is in the early wave to tee off in Round 2) heading right back out to play Round 2.

    While that's doable for most, not so much for Woods, whose fused ankle forced him to withdraw early in Round 3 of last year's Masters. It's that ankle that is a major concern for Woods as he will attempt to navigate the heavy undulation that is the hallmark of Augusta National.

    Tiger will now tee off at 3:45 p.m. With sunset around 7:56 p.m., he should get most of his round in today.

    Playing 18+ holes on Friday would have been a test. The chances that he gets in 18 holes today — or close to it — greatly improved when the heavy rain passed south of Augusta through the night.

  • Jay Hart

    Rain delays start of Round 1 of the Masters

    The 88th Masters was scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. That is not happening. Per Augusta National, "We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m."

    Updates will be provided as they are available.