2024 Masters first round live updates: Rain has cleared and play has begun

The 88th Masters is here, where Jon Rahm is trying to go back-to-back, Tiger Woods is trying to get back and Rory McIlroy is trying to win his first green jacket — and first major victory of any kind in a decade.

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, is the favorite to win a second green jacket from a field that includes a host of LIV golfers.

Rain delayed the start of Round 1 to 10:30 a.m., and now play is underway. The good news for the Masters is the weather is expected to remain clear through the weekend.

Stick here for live updates throughout the first round.

