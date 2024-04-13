Who made cut at Masters? Did Tiger Woods make Masters cut? Where cut line landed and who made it
As the Masters heads into the weekend, the field at Augusta National takes a sizeable hit.
And with it goes the Green Jacket dreams for several golfers.
This year's cut came in at 6 over, meaning any players who finished the first two days 7 over or worse are going home.
One player not going home: Tiger Woods, who established a new record by making the cut in his 24th consecutive tournament.
LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa lead the tournament at 6 under.
Here are the players still in contention for a Masters title.
Masters field after cut
Bryson DeChambeau (-6) - United States
Max Homa (-6) - United States
Scottie Scheffler (-6) - United States
Nicolai Højgaard (-4) - Denmark
Cameron Davis (-3) - Australia
Collin Morikawa (-3) - United States
Ludvig Åberg (-2) - Sweden
Byeong Hun An (-1) – Korea
Tommy Fleetwood (-1) - England
Ryan Fox (-1) - New Zealand
Matthieu Pavon (-1) - France
Cameron Smith (-1) - Australia
Danny Willett (-1) - England
Cameron Young (-1) - United States
Matt Fitzpatrick (E) - England
Lucas Glover (E) - United States
Kurt Kitayama (E) - United States
Patrick Reed (E) - United States
Xander Schauffele (E) - United States
Adam Schenk (E) - United States
Sepp Straka (E) - Austria
Eric Cole (+1) - United States
Tiger Woods (+1) - United States
Patrick Cantlay (+2) - United States
Corey Conners (+2) - Canada
Harris English (+2) - United States
Tyrrell Hatton (+2) - England
Brooks Koepka (+2) - United States
Taylor Moore (+2) - United States
Akshay Bhatia (+3) – United States
Shane Lowry (+3) - Ireland
Neal Shipley (+3) - United States
Erik van Rooyen (+3) - South Africa
Will Zalatoris (+3) - United States
Jason Day (+4) - Australia
Adam Hadwin (+4) - Canada
Min Woo Lee (+4) - Australia
Denny McCarthy (+4) - United States
Rory McIlroy (+4) - Northern Ireland
Phil Mickelson (+4) - United States
Joaquín Niemann (+4) - Chile
Vijay Singh (+4) - Fiji
Sahith Theegala (+4) - United States
Keegan Bradley (+5) - United States
Tony Finau (+5) - United States
Chris Kirk (+5) - United States
J.T. Poston (+5) - United States
Jon Rahm (+5) - Spain
Camilo Villegas (+5) - Colombia
Rickie Fowler (+6) - United States
Russell Henley (+6) - United States
Si Woo Kim (+6) - Korea
Tom Kim (+6) - Korea
Jake Knapp (+6) - United States
Luke List (+6) - United States
Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - Japan
Grayson Murray (+6) - United States
José María Olazábal (+6) - Spain
Thorbjørn Olesen (+6) - Denmark
Adam Scott (+6) - Australia
Who missed Masters cut?
Sam Burns - United States
Wyndham Clark - United States
Fred Couples - United States
Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico
Nick Dunlap - United States
Austin Eckroat - United States
Sergio García - Spain
Emiliano Grillo - Argentina
Stewart Hagestad - United States
Brian Harman - United States
Ryo Hisatsune - Japan
Lee Hodges - United States
Viktor Hovland - Norway
Sungjae Im - Korea
Stephan Jaeger, Germany
Dustin Johnson - United States
Zach Johnson - United States
Christo Lamprecht - South Africa
Peter Malnati - United States
Adrian Meronk - Poland
Justin Rose - England
Charl Schwartzel - South Africa
Jordan Spieth - United States
Jasper Stubbs - Australia
Nick Taylor - Canada
Justin Thomas - United States
Bubba Watson - United States
Mike Weir - Canada
Gary Woodland - United States
