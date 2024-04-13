Who made cut at Masters? Did Tiger Woods make Masters cut? Where cut line landed and who made it

As the Masters heads into the weekend, the field at Augusta National takes a sizeable hit.

And with it goes the Green Jacket dreams for several golfers.

This year's cut came in at 6 over, meaning any players who finished the first two days 7 over or worse are going home.

One player not going home: Tiger Woods, who established a new record by making the cut in his 24th consecutive tournament.

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa lead the tournament at 6 under.

Here are the players still in contention for a Masters title.

Masters field after cut

Bryson DeChambeau (-6) - United States

Max Homa (-6) - United States

Scottie Scheffler (-6) - United States

Nicolai Højgaard (-4) - Denmark

Cameron Davis (-3) - Australia

Collin Morikawa (-3) - United States

Ludvig Åberg (-2) - Sweden

Byeong Hun An (-1) – Korea

Tommy Fleetwood (-1) - England

Ryan Fox (-1) - New Zealand

Matthieu Pavon (-1) - France

Cameron Smith (-1) - Australia

Danny Willett (-1) - England

Cameron Young (-1) - United States

Matt Fitzpatrick (E) - England

Lucas Glover (E) - United States

Kurt Kitayama (E) - United States

Patrick Reed (E) - United States

Xander Schauffele (E) - United States

Adam Schenk (E) - United States

Sepp Straka (E) - Austria

Eric Cole (+1) - United States

Tiger Woods (+1) - United States

Patrick Cantlay (+2) - United States

Corey Conners (+2) - Canada

Harris English (+2) - United States

Tyrrell Hatton (+2) - England

Brooks Koepka (+2) - United States

Taylor Moore (+2) - United States

Akshay Bhatia (+3) – United States

Shane Lowry (+3) - Ireland

Neal Shipley (+3) - United States

Erik van Rooyen (+3) - South Africa

Will Zalatoris (+3) - United States

Jason Day (+4) - Australia

Adam Hadwin (+4) - Canada

Min Woo Lee (+4) - Australia

Denny McCarthy (+4) - United States

Rory McIlroy (+4) - Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson (+4) - United States

Joaquín Niemann (+4) - Chile

Vijay Singh (+4) - Fiji

Sahith Theegala (+4) - United States

Keegan Bradley (+5) - United States

Tony Finau (+5) - United States

Chris Kirk (+5) - United States

J.T. Poston (+5) - United States

Jon Rahm (+5) - Spain

Camilo Villegas (+5) - Colombia

Rickie Fowler (+6) - United States

Russell Henley (+6) - United States

Si Woo Kim (+6) - Korea

Tom Kim (+6) - Korea

Jake Knapp (+6) - United States

Luke List (+6) - United States

Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - Japan

Grayson Murray (+6) - United States

José María Olazábal (+6) - Spain

Thorbjørn Olesen (+6) - Denmark

Adam Scott (+6) - Australia

Who missed Masters cut?

Sam Burns - United States

Wyndham Clark - United States

Fred Couples - United States

Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

Nick Dunlap - United States

Austin Eckroat - United States

Sergio García - Spain

Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

Stewart Hagestad - United States

Brian Harman - United States

Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

Lee Hodges - United States

Viktor Hovland - Norway

Sungjae Im - Korea

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Dustin Johnson - United States

Zach Johnson - United States

Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

Peter Malnati - United States

Adrian Meronk - Poland

Justin Rose - England

Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

Jordan Spieth - United States

Jasper Stubbs - Australia

Nick Taylor - Canada

Justin Thomas - United States

Bubba Watson - United States

Mike Weir - Canada

Gary Woodland - United States

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who made the cut for the Masters? Contenders fighting for Green Jacket