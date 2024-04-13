Advertisement

Who made cut at Masters? Did Tiger Woods make Masters cut? Where cut line landed and who made it

As the Masters heads into the weekend, the field at Augusta National takes a sizeable hit.

And with it goes the Green Jacket dreams for several golfers.

This year's cut came in at 6 over, meaning any players who finished the first two days 7 over or worse are going home.

One player not going home: Tiger Woods, who established a new record by making the cut in his 24th consecutive tournament.

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa lead the tournament at 6 under.

Here are the players still in contention for a Masters title.

Masters field after cut

  • Bryson DeChambeau (-6) - United States

  • Max Homa (-6) - United States

  • Scottie Scheffler (-6) - United States

  • Nicolai Højgaard (-4) - Denmark

  • Cameron Davis (-3) - Australia

  • Collin Morikawa (-3) - United States

  • Ludvig Åberg (-2) - Sweden

  • Byeong Hun An (-1) – Korea

  • Tommy Fleetwood (-1) - England

  • Ryan Fox (-1) - New Zealand

  • Matthieu Pavon (-1) - France

  • Cameron Smith (-1) - Australia

  • Danny Willett (-1) - England

  • Cameron Young (-1) - United States

  • Matt Fitzpatrick (E) - England

  • Lucas Glover (E) - United States

  • Kurt Kitayama (E) - United States

  • Patrick Reed (E) - United States

  • Xander Schauffele (E) - United States

  • Adam Schenk (E) - United States

  • Sepp Straka (E) - Austria

  • Eric Cole (+1) - United States

  • Tiger Woods (+1) - United States

  • Patrick Cantlay (+2) - United States

  • Corey Conners (+2) - Canada

  • Harris English (+2) - United States

  • Tyrrell Hatton (+2) - England

  • Brooks Koepka (+2) - United States

  • Taylor Moore (+2) - United States

  • Akshay Bhatia (+3) – United States

  • Shane Lowry (+3) - Ireland

  • Neal Shipley (+3) - United States

  • Erik van Rooyen (+3) - South Africa

  • Will Zalatoris (+3) - United States

  • Jason Day (+4) - Australia

  • Adam Hadwin (+4) - Canada

  • Min Woo Lee (+4) - Australia

  • Denny McCarthy (+4) - United States

  • Rory McIlroy (+4) - Northern Ireland

  • Phil Mickelson (+4) - United States

  • Joaquín Niemann (+4) - Chile

  • Vijay Singh (+4) - Fiji

  • Sahith Theegala (+4) - United States

  • Keegan Bradley (+5) - United States

  • Tony Finau (+5) - United States

  • Chris Kirk (+5) - United States

  • J.T. Poston (+5) - United States

  • Jon Rahm (+5) - Spain

  • Camilo Villegas (+5) - Colombia

  • Rickie Fowler (+6) - United States

  • Russell Henley (+6) - United States

  • Si Woo Kim (+6) - Korea

  • Tom Kim (+6) - Korea

  • Jake Knapp (+6) - United States

  • Luke List (+6) - United States

  • Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - Japan

  • Grayson Murray (+6) - United States

  • José María Olazábal (+6) - Spain

  • Thorbjørn Olesen (+6) - Denmark

  • Adam Scott (+6) - Australia

Who missed Masters cut?

  • Sam Burns - United States

  • Wyndham Clark - United States

  • Fred Couples - United States

  • Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

  • Nick Dunlap - United States

  • Austin Eckroat - United States

  • Sergio García - Spain

  • Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

  • Stewart Hagestad - United States

  • Brian Harman - United States

  • Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

  • Lee Hodges - United States

  • Viktor Hovland - Norway

  • Sungjae Im - Korea

  • Stephan Jaeger, Germany

  • Dustin Johnson - United States

  • Zach Johnson - United States

  • Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

  • Peter Malnati - United States

  • Adrian Meronk - Poland

  • Justin Rose - England

  • Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

  • Jordan Spieth - United States

  • Jasper Stubbs - Australia

  • Nick Taylor - Canada

  • Justin Thomas - United States

  • Bubba Watson - United States

  • Mike Weir - Canada

  • Gary Woodland - United States

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who made the cut for the Masters? Contenders fighting for Green Jacket