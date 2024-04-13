The Masters 2024 live updates: Leaderboard, when Tiger Woods tees off, Round 3 tee times

It's moving day at the Masters.

Three Americans are out in front at Augusta National: 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, LIV golfer and 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa.

But plenty of action will go down before that trio tees off in the afternoon. Among the players to watch earlier Saturday: Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major champ set a new record Friday by making the cut in his 24th consecutive Masters Tournament.

USA TODAY Sports will provide you with highlights and live updates on the third round, Tiger Woods' status, the leaderboard and more throughout the day. Follow along:

Masters Round 3 start time

The third round of the Masters starts at 9:35 a.m. ET Saturday when Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama tee off.

What time does Tiger Woods tee off at the Masters?

Tiger Woods is set to tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Masters tee times for Round 3

Here is every tee time and pairing for the third round of the Masters.

Masters leaderboard

Find the live Masters leaderboard here.

Masters 2024 TV schedule

You can check out the complete Masters over-the-air television schedule for all four rounds here.

The Masters live stream

For cord-cutters, select focuses of the Masters will be available on Paramount+ and ESPN+ over the four-day event. Cord-cutters can also turn to Fubo, which carries CBS and ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters 2024 live updates: Saturday tee times, leaderboard and more