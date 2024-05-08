Marvin Harrison Jr. will wear No. 18

It remains unclear when fans of the Cardinals might be able to buy a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey to wear to games, but we now know what number he will be wearing.

Harrison shared a picture of a No. 18 Cardinals jersey with his name on the back to his Instagram stories. The wide receiver, who was drafted fourth overall, wore the same number at Ohio State.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari wore the number for the Cardinals last season, but there’s no word from the team about what number he will be wearing this season.

Harrison has not signed a licensing deal with the NFL Players Association that allows for jerseys with his name to be sold to the public. Such deals are not mandatory and a recent report indicated Harrison is looking to improve a separate agreement with Fanatics before signing with the NFLPA.

Until that changes, the only No. 18 jerseys with Harrison Jr. on the back will be the ones the rookie wears during games.