Marvin Harrison Jr. is being sued by Fanatics for breach of contract

One of the greatest wide receivers to ever don the Scarlet and Gray is being sued by Fanatics according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josh Weinfuss. Marvin Harrison Jr was selected No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in this year’s NFL draft and apparently has a contract with Fanatics but the two sides can’t seem to agree bringing about the lawsuit.

Fanatics claims it has a contract in place signed by Harrison during his college days as the exclusive company holding the rights to sell the wide receiver’s autograph and memorabilia. Fanatics also claims that Harrison has refused to uphold his end of the deal and has been actively shopping his services for better financial offers.

The suit also lists “The Official Harrison Collection LLC” as a defendant where Harrison Jr. is currently selling personal autograph memorabilia. The site says that “Cardinals memorabilia coming soon.”

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1791975309853548979

Harrison is also yet to sign the NFL’s Player Association group licensing agreement. This would allow the players association to market his name, image, and likeness to 85 different companies.

Some may say that Mazarati Marv is already an NFL diva receiver, but maybe he’s just smarter than the average bear. Maybe using the system to work best for him instead of everyone else profiting off of his name is genius and could change the game.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see where this thing goes.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire