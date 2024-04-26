Marvin Harrison Jr. drafted No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft, and for Ohio State football fans day one already looks to be over with the lone first-round Buckeye off the board with the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ohio State fans were always confident in Marvin Harrison Jr. being the top receiver off the board, but rumors were swirling that Malik Nabers could potentially be a surprise pick.

Harrison received some negative publicity during the pre-draft process due to him electing to sit out of pre-draft workouts, but just like his Hall of Fame father, Harrison was selected on the first day of the NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals look to be a team to watch for Ohio State fans moving forward as this is two years in-a-row where they selected a Buckeye with their top pick after selecting offensive tackle Paris Johnson last year.

Marvin Harrison you are an Arizona Cardinal pic.twitter.com/uEDL7UFTNn — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 26, 2024

Harrison joins a prestigious group of former Ohio State star receivers in the NFL and he maybe the best of the entire group. We wish Harrison good luck!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire