Marvin Harrison getting No. 18 causes trio of number changes for Cardinals

A week ago, the Arizona Cardinals’ first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., didn’t have a jersey yet. Second-year linebacker had No. 18, backup quarterback Desmond Ridder had No. 9 and receiver Dan Chisena had No. 19.

Harrison, who wore No. 18 at Ohio State, will wear No. 18 for the Cardinals. Ojulari apparently was willing to give it up to Harrison, but that led to a trio of changes.

Ojulari now has No. 9, the number Ridder had. Ridder took No. 19 and Chisena, went from 19 to No. 17.

Ojulari will now get the cool single-digit number as a pass rusher. The interesting move is Ridder, who wore No. 9 when he played for the Atlanta Falcons and also in college at Cincinnati.

For Chisena, No. 17 is his third number with the team. He wore No. 16 when he played for the Cardinals late last season. He got No. 19 after he re-signed in the offseason following a postseason stint with the Baltimore Ravens. Now he has No. 17.

And it all happened so that Harrison, expected to be a star for Arizona, could wear No. 18.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire