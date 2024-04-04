Martinsville Speedway brings money and business to the area

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have the need for speed, you’re probably well aware of the NASCAR events happening in Martinsville from April 5 through 7. The Martinsville Speedway is hosting events on Friday and Saturday leading up to the Cup Series race on Sunday.

The Martinsville Speedway is one of the biggest attractions of the city, and in 2019, one report showed the races there brought in $170 million to the local economy. The president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce believes that economic impact lives on.

“The Martinsville race always brings great tourists and visitors to our community, and it always creates to me an energy and pride about our community,” said Brenell Thomas, the president of the chamber.

Race Week begins at Martinsville Speedway

Thomas says race fans’ biggest contributions come in the forms of lodging, food, transportation, and of course NASCAR gear.

“Usually we get a lot of the NASCAR people come out Thursday night and enjoy our bands and hang out, so yeah it definitely helps out with sales,” said David Dalton, the manager of Wild Magnolia in Martinsville.

“We pretty much get all of the people that work down there that do most of the pits and all that with the race car drivers,” said Daizha Hairston, lead cashier at Jerry’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill— another restaurant near the track. “And it’s every year, so we get the continued business and it puts us in a good position and we enjoy it.”

Thomas says the track also brings larger chain businesses to the area, and other local tourist attractions benefit from the race events as well.

VDOT adjusting traffic routes in preparation for Martinsville Speedway race weekend

“You never expect to see race track fans enjoying dinosaur bones and things like that,” said Robbie Hendrix-Wirt, the visitor services and events manager at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. “It’s fun to see all the people from the different states, the different areas come into the community and support us and to support natural history.”

Some businesses said they will have deals throughout the week to hone in on the extra business. All told WFXR that they’re looking forward to the sense of community they say the racing community brings.

“A homey feeling … you never feel uncomfortable around any of them. It just brings, I don’t know… I guess you would say comfort,” said Hairston.

“The racing community is always really nice. Every time we have them here, they’re super great guests and customers here. And yeah, we really appreciate them,” Dalton emphasized.

Thomas told WFXR the race isn’t just an opportunity for local businesses, but also for locals looking for extra work who the Speedway hires for the behind-the-scenes work that helps make the event a success.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.