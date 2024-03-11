Marquette remains in the top 10 of the Associated Press men's college basketball rankings

The Marquette men's basketball team is still a top 10 team at the end of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are at No. 10 in the Associated Press poll that was released on Monday. MU was ranked eighth last week.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had MU at No. 9 in his weekly ballot).

The Golden Eagles are also 10th in the USA Today coaches poll.

MU has been ranked in the top 10 in 16 of the 19 AP polls this season, including the preseason.

What were Marquette's results last week?

The Golden Eagles had to play their final three regular-season games without all-Big East point guard Tyler Kolek due to an oblique injury.

Without Kolek last week, MU lost to No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday on Senior Night for Kolek and Oso Ighodaro at Fiserv Forum.

Then the Golden Eagles ended the regular season with an 86-80 victory over Xavier thanks to Kam Jones' 30 points and nine assists.

Who does Marquette play in the Big East tournament?

The Golden Eagles are the No. 3 seed in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. They will play on Thursday night against the winner of the Villanova-DePaul matchup.

How many more AP polls are there this season?

There will be another AP poll next week after conference tournaments conclude.

Then, new this season, there will be a final AP poll after the men's national championship game on April 8.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles are No. 10 in AP poll at end of regular season