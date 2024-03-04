Marquette falls a few spots, but still in top 10 of AP men's college basketball poll

The Marquette men's basketball team was knocked back a few spots in the Associated Press poll after its short-handed loss to Creighton on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) dropped to No. 8 in the AP top 25 that was released on Monday. MU was ranked fifth last week.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele had the Golden Eagles ranked No. 6 in the weekly ballot.)

The Golden Eagles were No. 9 in the USA Today coaches poll.

MU has been ranked in the top 10 in 15 of the 18 AP polls this season.

More: With Tyler Kolek's status uncertain, freshman Tre Norman looks ready step to up for Marquette

Marquette guard Stevie Mitchell (4) is guarded by Providence guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the first half of their game Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Who did Marquette play last week?

MU beat Providence, 91-69, on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, but point guard Tyler Kolek suffered an oblique injury.

Kolek then didn't make the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Golden Eagles' 89-75 loss at Creighton on Saturday. Starting center Oso Ighodaro also missed that game with an illness.

Creighton jumped two spots to No. 10 in the poll.

More: Can Marquette's Stevie Mitchell win Big East defensive player of the year? His case is strong

What is Marquette's schedule for the final week of regular season?

Kolek will also miss MU's final two regular-season games this week.

MU plays No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday in the home finale at Fiserv Forum. The school will honor seniors Ighodaro and Kolek.

The Golden Eagles then conclude the regular season at Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette is ranked eighth in AP poll after loss to Creighton