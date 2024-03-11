A look back at Marquette Golden Eagles' last five appearances in Big East hoops tournament

The Marquette men's basketball team is ready for the bright lights of New York again.

The Golden Eagles have clinched the No. 3 seeding in the Big East tournament this week at Madison Square Garden.

MU will play about 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday against the winner of the Villanova-DePaul matchup.

Here is a look back at how the Golden Eagles performed in their last five league tournament appearances:

2023

It was a run to remember for MU, with three wins in three days to add a Big East tournament title to the regular-season crown.

No. 1 Marquette 65, No. 2 Xavier 51

There was no doubt in the title game, with the Golden Eagles taking in a 24-point lead while chants of "We are Mar-quette!" sounded throughout the World's Most Famous Arena. Then it was just a matter of time before the confetti fell, and MU could celebrate its first tournament title in 18 years in the Big East.

No. 1 Marquette 70, No. 4 Connecticut 68

One of the Golden Eagles' most memorable wins of the season, with a juiced-up crowd at the Garden made up of predominantly Connecticut fans. MU's high-flying offense was one of the best in the country, but the Golden Eagles' defense made five straight stops to seal the win. This was the Huskies' last loss before winning the national championship.

No. 1 Marquette 72, No. 8 St. John's 70 (overtime)

People forget that MU's run of three games in three days started a little shaky. The Golden Eagles had to crawl out of a 14-point hole, thanks in part to some stirring words from walk-on Cameron Brown.

2022

No. 4 Creighton 74, No. 5 Marquette 63

The Golden Eagles sputtered down the stretch of Shaka Smart's first season as head coach. MU fell behind by 13 points and a late rally wasn't enough as MU lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

2021

No. 8 Georgetown 68, No. 9 Marquette 49

This was the loss that ended Stevie Wojciechowski's tenure as MU coach. In a game played in front of only members due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Eagles scored 14 points in the first half of a listless performance. The Hoyas went on to win four games in four days to win the tournament, and Wojciechowski was fired a few days later.

2020

The Golden Eagles were in a free fall, losing six of their last seven regular-season games. MU was still on track to make the NCAA Tournament, and wanted to get some momentum in New York. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Seton Hall in the quarterfinals, but the Big East tournament only lasted for one half of a game before the pandemic shut down the season.

2019

No. 2 Seton Hall 81, No. 3 Marquette 79

This was one of the wildest games in MU's Big East tournament history. It was a late-night tip, plus nine technical fouls, 54 foul calls and 85 free throws attempted meant that the game lasted three hours. Markus Howard had an unusual stat line, scoring 21 points but only making one field goal.

No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

The Golden Eagles needed some good vibes after a four-game losing streak ended their chances of a Big East regular-season title. Howard had 30 points as the team rolled to an easy victory.

2018

No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70

MU ran into one of the best college basketball teams in recent memory. The Wildcats, who rolled to the national championship that season, shot 19 of 28 (67.9%) in the second half, including 11 of 17 on three-pointers.

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

The Golden Eagles breathed a sigh of relief after the Blue Demons' Max Strus missed a three-pointer in the waning seconds and MU clinging to a 70-69 lead. Andrew Rowsey then made two free throws for the final margin.

