Marquette basketball vs. Western Kentucky live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Marquette men's basketball team opens the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a first round March Madness game against Western Kentucky on Friday in Indianapolis.

Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles, seeded No. 2 for a second straight year in their region, are led by seniors Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro. They'll play a Western Kentucky team, seeded No. 15, that enters the March Madness bracket after winning the Conference USA tournament.

Marquette vs Western Kentucky live score updates in NCAA Tournament first round

Marquette (2) vs. Western Kentucky (15) in the South Region.

The winner plays the winner of Florida (7) vs. Colorado (10) in the second round on Sunday.

What channel is Marquette vs. Western Kentucky on today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Marquette will tip off vs. Western Kentucky on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV (or Fubo, which offers a free trial). Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysts) will call the game. Andy Katz is the sideline reporter.

Start time, location

Start time: 1 p.m.

TV info: TBS

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhose, Indianapolis, Indiana

Marquette vs Western Kentucky basketball preview

Marquette: Marquette is in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. The Golden Eagles enter the tournament with a 25-9 overall record. They finished second in the Big East with a 14-6 mark. After defeating Vermont in the opening round last year of the NCAA Tournament, the Golden Eagles fell to Michigan State in the second round.

Western Kentucky: Western Kentucky will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Hilltoppers finished the regular season 22-11 and 8-8 in Conference USA play. They earned the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning three games in three days in their conference tourney.

Marquette vs Western Kentucky odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Marquette -14 ½

Over/under: 157

Moneyline: Marquette -1070; Western Kentucky +735

Marquette vs Western Kentucky prediction, game picks

Marquette is a heavy favorite as a No. 2 seed and you probably won't find many March Madness brackets picking the upset. Marquette, though banged up with injuries, is experienced and motivated after bowing out in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament. Western Kentucky needed to win its conference tournament to qualify for March Madness.

Journal Sentinel Marquette beat reporter Ben Steele writes that "this game is about the Golden Eagles getting back into a flow with Kolek on the court. It might be tougher than expected for MU, but there's enough edge in talent to push MU into the second round."

Marquette vs Western Kentucky injury updates

Tyler Kolek is the player everyone wants to know about. Marquette's two-time All-American point guard hasn't played since suffering an oblique injury Feb. 28 against Providence. The senior missed the team's final three regular season games and then the Golden Eagles' three Big East Tournament games.

Head coach Shaka Smart said Kolek will play on Friday.

Marquette Oso Ighodaro is also one to watch. The 6-11 senior banged knees in Marquette's loss to UConn in the Big East tournament title game last Saturday. He departed with about seven minutes left in the game and didn't return, but he should be a full-go for the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette vs Western Kentucky stats

Marquette

PPG: 78.3

PPG allowed: 69.7

FG %: 47.8%

3PT% : 35.8%

KenPom ranking: 13

Western Kentucky

PPG: 80.6

PPG allowed: 74.1

FG% 46.8%

3PT% : 34.0%

KenPom ranking: 135

Marquette vs Western Kentucky championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Marquette: +2500 (ninth best odds)

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Marquette basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Score 3/9 Marquette 86, Xavier 80 (W) 3/14 Marquette 71, Villanova 65 (W) Big East tournament quarterfinals 3/15 Marquette 79, Providence 68 (W) Big East tournament semifinals 3/16 Marquette 57, UConn 73 (L) Big East tournament championship 3/22 Marquette vs. Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament first round

Western Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Western Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Score 3/9 Western Kentucky 79, Liberty 82 (L) 3/14 Western Kentucky 89, New Mexico State 69 (W) Conference USA tournament quarterfinals 3/15 Western Kentucky 85, Middle Tennessee 54 (W) Conference USA tournament semifinals 3/16 Western Kentucky 78, UTEP 71 (W) Conference USA tournament championship 3/22 Western Kentucky vs. Marquette in NCAA Tournament first round

