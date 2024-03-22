Marquette basketball's first-round win over Western Kentucky in March Madness ruins Bijan Robinson's perfect bracket, as social media reacts

Leading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, a 15 seed had upset a 2 seed in March Madness in each of the last three years.

The Marquette basketball team, seeded No. 2 for a second straight season in the Big Dance, wouldn't become the latest to fall as it soared past the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first round of March Madness, 87-69, thanks to an explosive second half.

A No. 2 seed winning over a 15 isn't going to bust many brackets. But it did ruin Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's perfect bracket.

Entering the day, Robinson was one of just 1,825 brackets that still had a perfect bracket. That's just .00038%. Then after three more wins early in the day, his bracket remained flawless.

Social media certainly took notice of the football player's ability to accurately pick the always-unpredictable nature of the tournament.

Bijan Robinson is part of .00038% of people who still have a PERFECT #MarchMadness Bracket 🤯



📸: @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/IpbRXmzz2q — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) March 22, 2024

For a time, it appeared Marquette was on upset alert against Western Kentucky.

But then Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek and Stevie Mitchell came through to get the Golden Eagles into the second round for the second straight year.

RIP, Robinson's perfect bracket.

"Man we had fun," Robinson tweeted in a repost on X (formerly Twitter) of the March Madness account posting a graphic on the social media platform that had a cartoonish-looking tombstone that read: "RIP Bijan bracket memes."

It was a good run 🥹#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/apYFQcdgas — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Man. We had fun 😌 https://t.co/VCunNQAQan — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) March 22, 2024

Bijan Robinson really picked 19 March Madness games in a row 🔥



LEGENDARY RUN pic.twitter.com/Gh2kHACNhM — br_betting (@br_betting) March 22, 2024

Bijan Robinson's bracket

Bijan Robinson knows ball😲



Marquette over Western Kentucky finally busts his perfect bracket https://t.co/qcvITvJ4ec pic.twitter.com/Pi8uKTzN2l — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 22, 2024

While Robinson didn't pick Marquette, he does have Wisconsin avoiding an upset Friday night in its first-round game against James Madison. He has the Badgers advancing to the Sweet 16.

Who is Bijan Robinson?

Robinson is entering his second season with the Atlanta Falcons after a stellar rookie season.

The Falcons selected him with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was an All-American during his junior season at Texas.

Robinson was named to the All-Rookie Team after getting 946 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go with four receiving touchdowns in 2023.

