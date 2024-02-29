Marquette vs. Providence: Golden Eagles have 50-26 lead at halftime

The Marquette men's basketball team (21-6, 12-4 Big East) looks for a bit of revenge against Providence (18-9, 9-7) on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Friars upset the Golden Eagles in the teams' conference opener on Dec. 19.

Here's what to know about the game.

Stevie Mitchell sparks Marquette's fast start

Stevie Mitchell, a candidate for Big East defensive player of the year, started out on Providence star Devin Carter.

Mitchell played his typical harassing defense and that set the tone for MU, which had six stops to start the game. That is called a "skunk" in the parlance of MU coach Shaka Smart.

Mitchell also had seven points as the Golden Eagles took a 10-3 lead.

MU added a second skunk in the first ten minutes, and the Golden Eagles increased their lead to 35-15 at the 6:11 mark of the first half.

Stevie Mitchell chasing career high

Mitchell had 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting with five minutes remaining in first half.

His career high came when he scored 19 points at Villanova last season.

Marquette takes 50-26 lead at halftime

The Golden Eagles took a 50-26 lead into the locker room.

MU's defense forced Providence to cough up the ball nine times in the first 20 minutes.

The Friars shot only 9 for 25 (36%) while the Golden Eagles were at 18 for 28 (64.3%).

