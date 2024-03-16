Marquette vs. Connecticut: Will Tyler Kolek play in the Big East tourney final in New York?

NEW YORK – The Marquette men's basketball team is looking for its second straight Big East tournament title when the third-seeded Golden Eagles (25-8) take on top-seeded Connecticut (30-3) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Here is what you need to know about the game.

Tyler Kolek will miss sixth straight game with oblique injury

MU announced two hours before the game that point guard Tyler Kolek won't play again with his oblique injury.

Kolek has missed six straight games since suffering the injury against Providence on Feb. 28.

The unanimous all-Big East selection is averaging 15 points and a nation-best 7.6 assists per game.

MU head coach Shaka Smart said Kolek is expected to be ready for the NCAA Tournament next week.

