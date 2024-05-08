Mariners break tie with four in the ninth to beat Twins, 10-6

The Twins and Mariners traded blows for eight innings on Tuesday, combining for 19 hits including a three-run homer by Ryan Jeffers and a grand slam from Seattle’s Cal Raleigh, to head to the ninth inning tied 6-6.

The Mariners, however, didn’t stop there.

In the ninth, Dylan Moore hit a leadoff triple off the wall in left field off Jorge Alcala, the first of four consecutive batters to reach base, as Seattle pulled away with four ninth-inning runs for a 10-6 victory over the Twins in front of 14,710 at Target Field.

Seattle evened the four-game series at a game apiece and pulled into a first-place tie with Texas in the American League West. The Twins lost for the second time in three games for the first time since April 19-21.

Margot, Kyle Farmer and Austin Martin each drove in a run, and starter Bailey Ober left after five innings with a 4-2 lead. He was charged with two runs on three hits and a walk and fanned seven.

Jorge Alcala, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning, faced eight batters in the ninth and was charged with four earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks.

Jeffers hit a towering, three-run home run as the Twins rallied from a two-run deficit to give the Twins a 4-2 lead in the third, but Raleigh did him one better, hitting a mammoth, pinch-hit grand slam off reliever Steven Okert in the seventh inning to put the Mariners up 6-4.

Mariners manager Scott Servais sent Raleigh to the plate as a pinch-hitter for Seby Zavala afterTwins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced right-hander Jay Jackson with lefty Okert.

Raleigh hammered a hanging curveball deep into the second deck, where all three of the night’s three home runs landed — although this one was the biggest, in length and importance.

The Twins got one back when Jose Miranda and Kyle Farmer started their half of the seventh with consecutive doubles, but Manny Margot couldn’t move him to third — he grounded out to third — and Farmer was caught trying to steal third as Jeffers struck out to end the inning.

After a strong first inning that included a 5-4-3 double play, Ober ran into issues in the second.

Leadoff hitter Mitch Haniger hit an 0-2 pitch into the second deck in left field, and after Ober retired Mitch Garver on a grounder and struck out Ty France, he hit Luis Urias in the shoulder. Dylan Moore, the No. 8 hitter, then hit a double into the left-center gap that scored Urias from first for a 2-0 lead.

The Twins went down in order in their half of the inning but their bats came alive for a four-run, two-out rally in the third off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock.

After Willi Castro and Carlos Santana each flied out to center, Jose Miranda reached on a single to right. Edouard Julien then walked, and Trevor Larnach brought Miranda home from second with a sharp single to right to cut the Mariners’ lead in half.

The next batter was Jeffers, and he hit the first pitch he saw from Hancock into the second deck in left — on a rope — to make it 4-2. The homer was Jeffers’ seventh, tying him with Julien for the team lead.

After Cole Sands pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, the Mariners made some hay against right-hander Jay Jackson.

Mitch Garver started the inning by beating out a slow grounder to short for a single, and after Jackson got Ty France looking, Moore hit a sharp single to left, and Garver went first to third.

That brought pitching coach Pete Maki to the mound, and Jackson got a high popup behind the plate from Moore. But Jeffers never got a good look at it, and it fell harmlessly in the warning track with Santana giving chase. That made the count full, but Moore took the next pitch for a ball to load the bases with one out.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced Jackson with lefty Steven Okert, and Mariners manager countered with pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh, who cleared the bases with a no-doubter that traveled an estimated 445 feet before landing near the back of the second deck in left for a 6-4 lead.

