March Madness bracket predictions: Final Four picks and odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is down to the final weekend of action. Saturday's Final Four games will set the opponents for the national championship game April 8.

This year's Final Four includes two No. 1 seeds - the Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies - as well as a No. 4 seed in the Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack. This year marks the second time in the last four years in which a No. 11 seed's made the Final Four, as UCLA did so in 2021.

The Huskies have a chance to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions and become the first program since Florida in 2006-07 to do so. But will they be the first team in seven years to make consecutive national championship games? Here's what experts are predicting:

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue-NC State predictions roundup

Detroit Free Press: Purdue 79, NC State 69

Tony Garcia says: "NC State is on an absolutely incredible run. A team that would’ve missed the tournament, it became the first to win five games in five days in the ACC tournament to earn an automatic berth. Then, it upset 6-seed Texas Tech and outlasted red-hot 14-seed Oakland in overtime. The Wolfpack then easily beat 2-seed Marquette, before dispatching conference foe and in-state rival Duke to go to the Final Four. Its a memorable stretch, much like that of coach Jim Valvano’s 1983 national championship team, but it doesn’t end with the same Disney finish."

Bleacher Report: Purdue 85, NC State 68

Kerry Miller writes: "In all likelihood, though, this is where the incredible run ends for NC State, with DJ Burns Jr. unable to get anything going in the paint against Edey, and with the Wolfpack's three-point defense regressing to the mean against an excellent perimeter attack."

Action Network: NC State +9.5

Staff say: "All of this is a long-winded way of saying I think 9.5 points is too many. This is not some mid-major Cinderella that will be overmatched talent-wise on the sport's biggest stage. The Wolfpack will certainly put up a fight in Phoenix, even if they ultimately come up short of a victory."

Andy Katz, NCAA: Purdue wins

Katz says: "It'll be a better game than UConn-Alabama but the depth of Purdue is going to advance the Boilermakers."

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue-NC State odds

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Saturday's Final Four matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneylines: Purde (-450); NC State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue-NC State how to watch

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Cable: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn-Alabama predictions roundup

Detroit Free Press: UConn 85, Alabama 71

Tony Garcia says: "It’s already a banner season for Alabama, which has made the Final Four for the first time. That’s plenty good enough for a football powerhouse ushering in a new era in its primary sport. UConn, in case it’s not clear, is on a march path right now and nobody looks like it can stop Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer."

Bleacher Report: UConn 91, Alabama 80

Kerry Miller writes: "For as potent as Alabama can be on offense, the Huskies are even a little bit more efficient. And these defenses could not be much more disparate, with UConn ranking fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency compared to Alabama at No. 104. Maybe Alabama does what 16 of UConn's last 19 opponents could not do and averages better than one point per possession on offense. The problem is the Huskies might average around 1.3 points per possession when they have the ball."

Action Network: UConn -11.5

Staff say: "Even if Alabama continues to get lucky with opponents failing to make any free throw or 3, the Huskies will figure out a way to score consistently. It’s what Hurley does. UConn rolls to the championship game. Wager accordingly."

Andy Katz, NCAA: UConn wins

Katz says: "(Alabama) cannot do what Illinois did which is attack Clingan and they're going to have to get lucky because they don't match up as well against UConn... I don't see Alabama being able to do it. I don't think they have the size, the depth, so I have UConn advancing."

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn-Alabama odds

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Crimson Tide in Saturday's Final Four matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: UConn (-12.5)

Moneylines: UConn (-750); Alabama (+525)

Over/under: 160.5

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn-Alabama how to watch

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Cable: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

